'She Is Truly the Girl Next Door': Travis Kelce's Dad Ed Raves Over 'Sweetheart' Taylor Swift Ahead of Rumored Wedding

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Travis Kelce’s dad, Ed Kelce, recently gushed about Taylor Swift ahead of her rumored wedding to his youngest son. Ed recently spoke with Fox 29 Philadelphia during Jason Kelce's annual Team 62 Fundraiser at Ocean Drive in Sea Isle City, N.J., on June 24. While the conversation touched upon the event’s goal of raising funds for the Eagles Autism Foundation, Ed was also happy to share his opinions on the global pop star.

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Source: MEGA Travis Kelce's dad, Ed Kelce called Taylor Swift a 'sweetheart.'

“I am super excited,” Ed said during the interview about the upcoming wedding event. He also praised Taylor, saying, “She is a sweetheart. That is truly the girl next door.” The proud father's wholehearted support for the “Blank Space” singer hasn't gone unnoticed by Swifties. Many took the opportunity to thank him for his support online.

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🗣️| Ed Kelce in a new interview on the wedding.



“I am super excited. She is a sweetheart. That is truly the girl next door.”pic.twitter.com/M2hWiLo5sd — The Swift Society (@TheSwiftSociety) June 25, 2026 Source: @TheSwiftSociety/X Travis Kelce's father Ed Kelce gushed about Taylor Swift ahead of their rumored nuptials.

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Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s Rumored Wedding has the Internet in a Chokehold

Source: MEGA Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce reportedly rented Madison Square Garden for their rumored wedding.

Rumors that Travis and Taylor are gearing up for their nuptials have been going around for some time now. Several reports have pointed to various venues for the rumored wedding, though many of those claims were later debunked. Most recently, TMZ reported that the couple rented New York's Madison Square Garden for a three-day wedding celebration over the Fourth of July weekend, reportedly at a cost of $3 million.

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View this post on Instagram Source: @taylorswift and @killatrav/Instagram Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announced their engagement in August 2025.

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Source: MEGA Taylor Swift attending the New York Knicks vs. San Antonio Spurs NBA Finals match sparked wedding venue rumors.

Taylor's appearance at the New York Knicks vs. San Antonio Spurs match for Game 4 of the NBA Finals at the venue also made people wonder whether the Grammy-winning singer was there to scout the venue ahead of her big day.

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Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's Engagement Announcement Went Viral

Source: @killatrav/Instagram Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift started dating in 2023.