'She Is Truly the Girl Next Door': Travis Kelce's Dad Ed Raves Over 'Sweetheart' Taylor Swift Ahead of Rumored Wedding
June 25 2026, Updated 7:49 a.m. ET
Travis Kelce’s dad, Ed Kelce, recently gushed about Taylor Swift ahead of her rumored wedding to his youngest son.
Ed recently spoke with Fox 29 Philadelphia during Jason Kelce's annual Team 62 Fundraiser at Ocean Drive in Sea Isle City, N.J., on June 24. While the conversation touched upon the event’s goal of raising funds for the Eagles Autism Foundation, Ed was also happy to share his opinions on the global pop star.
“I am super excited,” Ed said during the interview about the upcoming wedding event.
He also praised Taylor, saying, “She is a sweetheart. That is truly the girl next door.”
The proud father's wholehearted support for the “Blank Space” singer hasn't gone unnoticed by Swifties. Many took the opportunity to thank him for his support online.
Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s Rumored Wedding has the Internet in a Chokehold
Rumors that Travis and Taylor are gearing up for their nuptials have been going around for some time now. Several reports have pointed to various venues for the rumored wedding, though many of those claims were later debunked.
Most recently, TMZ reported that the couple rented New York's Madison Square Garden for a three-day wedding celebration over the Fourth of July weekend, reportedly at a cost of $3 million.
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TMZ also reported that the couple will welcome at least 1,000 guests during the event. Many of Taylor's famous friends from the music industry and Hollywood, including Selena Gomez, the Haim sisters, Karlie Kloss, Zoë Kravitz, Ed Sheeran, Suki Waterhouse and Gigi Hadid are expected to attend the ceremony.
Travis' friends from the Kansas City Chiefs team and the NFL are also expected to be in attendance at the star-studded event.
Taylor's appearance at the New York Knicks vs. San Antonio Spurs match for Game 4 of the NBA Finals at the venue also made people wonder whether the Grammy-winning singer was there to scout the venue ahead of her big day.
Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's Engagement Announcement Went Viral
Travis and Taylor first sparked romance rumors in mid 2023 before going public with their relationship in October, per People. After two years of dating, the couple shared a joint post on Instagram in August 2025, announcing their engagement with photos of the dreamy proposal.
While the announcement left fans swooning, many have also wondered when exactly the couple would tie the knot.