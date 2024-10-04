Home > News > Donna Kelce NEWS Donna Kelce Reveals She 'Stood Still' in Her Marriage to Ed for Several Years Source: MEGA Donna Kelce revealed she 'stood still' in her marriage to Ed for years.

Donna Kelce shared more details about her and Ed Kelce's divorce.

Source: MEGA Dona Kelce shared she and ex-husband Ed stayed married for years for the sake of their sons.

The then-couple, who tied the knot in the '70s, maintained a “friendly relationship” even though they knew their “marriage was not working.”

“We could do that and make sure that their life was normal as possible,” the celebrity mom explained. “But in that one respect, I did stand still for several years until I could move on on my own.”

Source: MEGA Donna Kelce said, 'Being a mom is probably the hardest thing I’ve ever done in my life.'

In the interview, which also included Beyoncé and Solange’s mom, Tina Knowles, 70; Billie Eilish and Finneas’ mom, Maggie Baird, 65, and Selena Gomez and Gracie Teefey’s mom, Mandy Teefey, 48, Donna opened up about what motherhood, saying that “being a mom is probably the hardest thing I’ve ever done in my life.”

She added, “It’s so much easier to just go to work, but raising children when they’re totally dependent on you and you’re trying to do the best you can with the limited resources that you have, it’s the most daunting task I’ve ever had to do.”

Source: MEGA Donna Kelce shared that she Ed had a plan for when they would eventually part ways after 25 years of marriage.

In May, Donna shared that she Ed had a plan for when they would eventually part ways after 25 years of marriage.

“It was after the kids were out of college” Donna, who's set to appear in Hallmark Channel's upcoming Kansas City-set Christmas movie, Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story, said of her and Ed's planned divorce during an episode of "The Martha Stewart Podcast." “We worked together as a team and it’s very, very difficult to raise children on your own."

Source: MEGA Donna and Ed Kelce split after the boys finished college.

“And with as active as they were, how do you do that on your own? So we decided that we would be married throughout the entire time that the kids were in the house, and that’s the way it worked out,” she continued.

Travis, 34, and Jason, 36, previously reflected on their childhood and their parents' relationship in the sports documentary Kelce, which premiered on Prime Video in 2023.

“I knew my mom and dad’s situation was different than other parents,” Travis said. “I would go and have sleepovers at other houses and the other parents are staying in the same room, and my parents didn’t stay in the same room."