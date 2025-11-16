Is Joe Jonas Dating Tatiana Gabriela? Everything to Know as Dating Rumors Intensify

Article continues below advertisement

Joe Jonas Was First Spotted With Tatiana Gabriela in September

Source: MEGA; @tatsgab/Instagram Joe Jonas sparked dating rumors with Tatiana Gabriela after he was spotted with a Dominican R&B singer.

Has the lovebug hit Joe Jonas again? The Jonas Brothers member set off fresh dating buzz with New York-based model Tatiana Gabriela. According to DeuxMoi's October 15 newsletter, the "Heart By Heart" hitmaker has been spotted with the film photography enthusiast "for the past month or so." The news outlet also noted they grabbed a coffee in Los Angeles and seemingly had dinner with friends. Gabriela reportedly attended a Jonas Brothers show in San Francisco on September 25, though weeks earlier, Jonas was linked to R&B singer María Isabel Severino. "Jonas has been walking around [New York City] with a tall, dark haired mystery woman with long hair," a source told DeuxMoi at the time.

Are Joe Jonas and Tatiana Gabriela Dating?

Source: MEGA; @tatsgab/Instagram Joe Jonas was previously married to Sophie Turner.

As of press time, neither Jonas nor Gabriela has confirmed their relationship. But in October, the pair uploaded separate Instagram posts featuring identical artwork. Jonas' reflection can also be seen in the background of Gabriela's update.

Joe Jonas Revealed He Is Not Using Dating Apps

Source: MEGA; @tatsgab/Instagram Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner finalized their divorce in September 2024.