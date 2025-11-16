or
Is Joe Jonas Dating Tatiana Gabriela? Everything to Know as Dating Rumors Intensify

is joe jonas dating tatiana gabriela what to know so far
Source: MEGA; @tatsgab/Instagram

Joe Jonas and Tatiana Gabriela have been photographed together on multiple occasions in recent months, fueling dating rumors.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Nov. 16 2025, Published 3:33 p.m. ET

Joe Jonas Was First Spotted With Tatiana Gabriela in September

is joe jonas dating tatiana gabriela what to know so far
Joe Jonas sparked dating rumors with Tatiana Gabriela after he was spotted with a Dominican R&B singer.

Has the lovebug hit Joe Jonas again?

The Jonas Brothers member set off fresh dating buzz with New York-based model Tatiana Gabriela. According to DeuxMoi's October 15 newsletter, the "Heart By Heart" hitmaker has been spotted with the film photography enthusiast "for the past month or so."

The news outlet also noted they grabbed a coffee in Los Angeles and seemingly had dinner with friends.

Gabriela reportedly attended a Jonas Brothers show in San Francisco on September 25, though weeks earlier, Jonas was linked to R&B singer María Isabel Severino.

"Jonas has been walking around [New York City] with a tall, dark haired mystery woman with long hair," a source told DeuxMoi at the time.

Are Joe Jonas and Tatiana Gabriela Dating?

is joe jonas dating tatiana gabriela what to know so far
Joe Jonas was previously married to Sophie Turner.

MORE ON:
Joe Jonas

As of press time, neither Jonas nor Gabriela has confirmed their relationship.

But in October, the pair uploaded separate Instagram posts featuring identical artwork. Jonas' reflection can also be seen in the background of Gabriela's update.

Joe Jonas Revealed He Is Not Using Dating Apps

is joe jonas dating tatiana gabriela what to know so far
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner finalized their divorce in September 2024.

After he was linked to several women following the finalization of his divorce from Sophie Turner, Jonas revealed he does not use dating apps. Instead, he connects with people through social media.

"I guess Instagram and TikTok are apps, and I've met people that way," he told Esquire.

In May, Jonas spoke candidly about his struggles with stepping back into the dating world after his divorce.

"I was seeing somebody at the time and I was kind of having this idea of dating again. It was really scary and intimidating," he said in a TalkShopLive stream. "Love takes different shapes and forms and I was re-discovering what that was."

Sharing the inspiration behind the title for his song "Only Love," Jonas explained, "Well, it's only love. I was like, 'Well, when you put it that way…' So we wrote a song about it. Like, it was not a big deal, but it was a big deal to me, and a big deal to them, too. But it's okay to take a leap of faith and just try again and put yourself out there."

