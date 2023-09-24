Why Miley Cyrus Keeps Boyfriend Maxx Morando Hidden: 'This Is What Works'

"He is supportive of Miley and happy to be by her side at events, but prefers that they don’t share too much publicly," a source spilled to a news outlet.

Cyrus may also be eager to keep her relationship low-key and out of the public eye after constant media attention surrounding her high-profile divorce from Liam Hemsworth.

"Miley has learned from the mistakes she made in the past," the source added. "This is what works for her and Maxx."