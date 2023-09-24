Why Miley Cyrus Keeps Boyfriend Maxx Morando Hidden: 'This Is What Works'
Miley Cyrus and drummer Maxx Morando have chosen to keep their romance to themselves.
The pair, who first sparked dating rumors in late 2021, have not been outspoken about the details of their nearly 2-year relationship because Morando "doesn't enjoy the spotlight."
"He is supportive of Miley and happy to be by her side at events, but prefers that they don’t share too much publicly," a source spilled to a news outlet.
Cyrus may also be eager to keep her relationship low-key and out of the public eye after constant media attention surrounding her high-profile divorce from Liam Hemsworth.
"Miley has learned from the mistakes she made in the past," the source added. "This is what works for her and Maxx."
Cyrus and Morando reportedly began seeing each other in December 2021 after being set up by friends and were spotted out and about together several times before the rumors of romance were confirmed.
"She's happily dating Maxx. It's official between them," a source dished to E! News in January 2022. "They are both artistic and creative, so they bond over being musicians."
In the June issue of British Vogue, the "Flowers" singer hinted at the beginnings of her relationship with the drummer, admitting that they met on a "blind date."
"Well, it was blind for me and not really for him," she explained at the time. "I thought, ‘The worst that can happen is I leave.’"
Roughly one year before starting her romance with the 24-year-old, Cyrus and Hemsworth called it quits on their marriage. The Hannah Montana star later admitted that the media coverage of their split upset her.
"What really sucked about it wasn't the fact that me and someone that I loved realized that we don't love each other the way that we used to anymore," she said at the time. "That's okay. I can accept that. I can't accept the villainizing and just all those stories."
As OK! previously reported, Cyrus recently revealed that she made the decision to end their relationship while performing at the Glastonbury Festival in 2019.
"The day of the show, I decided it was no longer going to work in life and be in that relationship," she said. "That was another moment where the work, the performance, the character came first, and I guess that's why it is now so important to me for that to not be the case. That the human comes first."
The source spoke with Life & Style about Cyrus and Morando's relationship.