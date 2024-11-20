Miley Cyrus Gushes Over Being 'Inspired' by Boyfriend Maxx Morando: 'He's Very Similar to Me'

Cyrus added that Morando has even introduced her to different types of genres, which is why she's typically listening to "the coolest kid in Brooklyn's music" on her phone.

The Hannah Montana alum also said they're very likely to be listening to “a song that we think is kind of cringe, but we love it,” like the early-2000s hit “Drops of Jupiter.”

The pair have also been working together on the new album, as he produced multiple songs and helped her write "Something Beautiful," which is slated to be the title track.

"I worked with my dad forever. That’s how me and my ex-husband met each other. I’ve always worked with the people that I love. And Maxx just inspires me so much," she gushed.