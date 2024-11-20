Miley Cyrus Gushes Over Being 'Inspired' by Boyfriend Maxx Morando: 'He's Very Similar to Me'
After being in a very public relationship with Liam Hemsworth for 10 years, Miley Cyrus is cherishing keeping her new romance with Maxx Morando out of the spotlight.
“He looks at life really differently than I do,” the pop star, 31, shared in a new interview, which was published on Wednesday, November 20, about Morando, 26. “He grew up with a laptop. I had a desktop computer that I shared with my brothers and sisters. … Honestly, he’s raised our dog off Reddit. I’m like, 'Are you sure we’re supposed to be doing this? And he’s like, 'On Reddit it says blah, blah, blah.'"
“He’s very similar to me. We just don’t take life too seriously,” the "Flowers" songstress, who has been dating Morando, a producer and drummer who plays in the band Liily, for several years shared of their romance.
Cyrus added that Morando has even introduced her to different types of genres, which is why she's typically listening to "the coolest kid in Brooklyn's music" on her phone.
The Hannah Montana alum also said they're very likely to be listening to “a song that we think is kind of cringe, but we love it,” like the early-2000s hit “Drops of Jupiter.”
The pair have also been working together on the new album, as he produced multiple songs and helped her write "Something Beautiful," which is slated to be the title track.
"I worked with my dad forever. That’s how me and my ex-husband met each other. I’ve always worked with the people that I love. And Maxx just inspires me so much," she gushed.
As OK! previously reported, Cyrus has spoken out about her split from Hemsworth and why she felt like they didn't belong together anymore.
“Glastonbury was in June [2019], which was when the decision happened that me and Liam’s commitment to being married just really came from, of course, a place of love first, because we’d been together for 10 years, but also from a place of trauma and just trying to rebuild as quickly as we could," she said, referring to the pair losing their Malibu home in the Woolsey fire in November 2018.
“The day of the show was the day I had decided it was no longer going to work in my life to be in that relationship,” Cyrus continued. “So that was another moment where the work, the performance, the character came first. And I guess that’s why it’s now so important to me for that to not be the case, that the human comes first.”
Harper's BAZAAR spoke to Cyrus.