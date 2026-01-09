or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Photos > Patrick Mahomes
OK LogoPHOTOS

Is Patrick Mahomes Retiring? Chiefs Quarterback's Cryptic Photos Explained

is patrick mahomes retiring quarterbacks cryptic photos
Source: MEGA

Patrick Mahomes fueled retirement rumors after the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback shared a cryptic Instagram post.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Jan. 9 2026, Published 5:00 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Patrick Mahomes' Cryptic Post Explained

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
is patrick mahomes retiring quarterbacks cryptic photos
Source: MEGA

Patrick Mahomes shared an update weeks after he tore his ACL.

Is Patrick Mahomes throwing his final forward pass?

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback's fans were split on what his future holds in the NFL when he shared a puzzling Instagram post on January 5.

The cryptic update featured two photos of himself: the first one showed him walking off the field while his posture slumped, and the second captured him leaping in the air with a football in one hand.

Mahomes simply captioned the post, "⏰."

While it sparked retirement rumors, fans largely interpreted it as a sign of a comeback after he tore his ACL during the fourth quarter of the Chiefs' matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 14.

Article continues below advertisement

Patrick Mahomes Tore His ACL

is patrick mahomes retiring quarterbacks cryptic photos
Source: MEGA

Patrick Mahomes sustained the injury on December 14, 2025.

MORE ON:
Patrick Mahomes

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

On December 14, Mahomes suffered a torn left ACL when he twisted his left leg as Chargers defensive lineman Da'Shawn Hand brought him down after he threw the ball away.

"Patrick and the club are currently exploring surgical options," the Chiefs said in a statement.

Photos and videos from the game showed Mahomes grabbing his left knee in pain while the medical staff rushed toward him.

"Don't know why this had to happen. And not going to lie it's hurts," he wrote on X. "But all we can do now is Trust in God and attack every single day over and over again. Thank you Chiefs kingdom for always supporting me and for everyone who has reached out and sent prayers. I Will be back stronger than ever."

The QB underwent surgery to repair his ACL and LCL in Dallas the following day.

Patrick Mahomes Wants to Play as Long as He Can

is patrick mahomes retiring quarterbacks cryptic photos
Source: MEGA

Patrick Mahomes shared how much longer he wants to play.

Fans can expect to see Mahomes play more games since he previously shared his views on his future in the NFL.

In an interview, he declared he will play "as long as [he] can play, have fun, and [his] family's enjoying it."

"I don't want to take away from my family. My kids are still young, but they're getting older, and they love coming to the football games; they love being there. And the one good thing — compared to baseball, like when I grew up, my Dad was always gone —with football, you have a home city," Mahomes continued.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.