Is Patrick Mahomes Retiring? Chiefs Quarterback's Cryptic Photos Explained

Patrick Mahomes' Cryptic Post Explained

Source: MEGA Patrick Mahomes shared an update weeks after he tore his ACL.

Is Patrick Mahomes throwing his final forward pass? The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback's fans were split on what his future holds in the NFL when he shared a puzzling Instagram post on January 5. The cryptic update featured two photos of himself: the first one showed him walking off the field while his posture slumped, and the second captured him leaping in the air with a football in one hand. Mahomes simply captioned the post, "⏰." While it sparked retirement rumors, fans largely interpreted it as a sign of a comeback after he tore his ACL during the fourth quarter of the Chiefs' matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 14.

Patrick Mahomes Tore His ACL

Source: MEGA Patrick Mahomes sustained the injury on December 14, 2025.

On December 14, Mahomes suffered a torn left ACL when he twisted his left leg as Chargers defensive lineman Da'Shawn Hand brought him down after he threw the ball away. "Patrick and the club are currently exploring surgical options," the Chiefs said in a statement. Photos and videos from the game showed Mahomes grabbing his left knee in pain while the medical staff rushed toward him. "Don't know why this had to happen. And not going to lie it's hurts," he wrote on X. "But all we can do now is Trust in God and attack every single day over and over again. Thank you Chiefs kingdom for always supporting me and for everyone who has reached out and sent prayers. I Will be back stronger than ever." The QB underwent surgery to repair his ACL and LCL in Dallas the following day.

Patrick Mahomes Wants to Play as Long as He Can

Source: MEGA Patrick Mahomes shared how much longer he wants to play.