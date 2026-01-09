Is Patrick Mahomes Retiring? Chiefs Quarterback's Cryptic Photos Explained
Jan. 9 2026, Published 5:00 a.m. ET
Patrick Mahomes' Cryptic Post Explained
Is Patrick Mahomes throwing his final forward pass?
The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback's fans were split on what his future holds in the NFL when he shared a puzzling Instagram post on January 5.
The cryptic update featured two photos of himself: the first one showed him walking off the field while his posture slumped, and the second captured him leaping in the air with a football in one hand.
Mahomes simply captioned the post, "⏰."
While it sparked retirement rumors, fans largely interpreted it as a sign of a comeback after he tore his ACL during the fourth quarter of the Chiefs' matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 14.
Patrick Mahomes Tore His ACL
On December 14, Mahomes suffered a torn left ACL when he twisted his left leg as Chargers defensive lineman Da'Shawn Hand brought him down after he threw the ball away.
"Patrick and the club are currently exploring surgical options," the Chiefs said in a statement.
Photos and videos from the game showed Mahomes grabbing his left knee in pain while the medical staff rushed toward him.
"Don't know why this had to happen. And not going to lie it's hurts," he wrote on X. "But all we can do now is Trust in God and attack every single day over and over again. Thank you Chiefs kingdom for always supporting me and for everyone who has reached out and sent prayers. I Will be back stronger than ever."
The QB underwent surgery to repair his ACL and LCL in Dallas the following day.
Patrick Mahomes Wants to Play as Long as He Can
Fans can expect to see Mahomes play more games since he previously shared his views on his future in the NFL.
In an interview, he declared he will play "as long as [he] can play, have fun, and [his] family's enjoying it."
"I don't want to take away from my family. My kids are still young, but they're getting older, and they love coming to the football games; they love being there. And the one good thing — compared to baseball, like when I grew up, my Dad was always gone —with football, you have a home city," Mahomes continued.