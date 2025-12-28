Patrick Mahomes' ACL Injury — What It Means for His Future With the Chiefs

Article continues below advertisement

The Kansas City Chiefs faced a heartbreaking 16-13 defeat against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 14, ending their playoff hopes. The worst news came when quarterback Patrick Mahomes sustained a knee injury in the final minutes of the game.

Source: MEGA Patrick Mahomes suffered a knee injury late in the game.

“An MRI has confirmed that Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes sustained a torn ACL in his left knee in today’s game,” the Chiefs announced via X after the match. “Patrick and the club are currently exploring surgical options.” Mahomes’ torn ACL effectively ends his season with three games remaining, casting doubt on his availability as the Chiefs gear up for the 2026 season.

Source: MEGA Patrick Mahomes’ torn ACL officially ends his season with the Chiefs.

“Don’t know why this had to happen,” Mahomes, 30, wrote on social media that night. “And not going to lie, [it] hurts. But all we can do now is [trust] in God and attack every single day over and over again. Thank you, Chiefs kingdom, for always supporting me and for everyone who has reached out and sent prayers. I [will] be back stronger than ever.”

Don’t know why this had to happen. And not going to lie it’s hurts. But all we can do now is Trust in God and attack every single day over and over again. Thank you Chiefs kingdom for always supporting me and for everyone who has reached out and sent prayers. I Will be back… — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) December 14, 2025 Source: @PatrickMahomes/X

The timeline for recovering from an ACL tear can vary significantly. While Mahomes could be back in action by the start of next season, he may also face a prolonged recovery as the Chiefs look to rise from a disappointing 2025. At this point, the Chiefs have not disclosed the grade of Mahomes’ tear, complicating predictions. A Grade 1 injury indicates the ligament is mildly stretched, while Grade 2 denotes a partial tear. A Grade 3 injury is a complete tear.

Source: MEGA Kansas City Chiefs now face uncertainty heading into the 2026 season.

Tom Christ of the Motion Stability Physical Therapy Group weighed in on the likelihood of Mahomes undergoing surgery in early January, saying, “[It] would put week 1 of 2026 about 8-8.5ish months from time of surgery. Would be extremely fast for Mahomes to play in week 1 next year. Some players have returned that fast [Chris Godwin] so not impossible, but fast. Any potential additional tissues needing healing would slow rehab even more.” Notably, Tampa Bay Buccaneers' wide receiver Godwin returned to play after suffering an ACL and MCL tear in December 2021.

Mahomes’ uncertain recovery timeline also complicates matters for tight end Travis Kelce, who has contemplated retirement since an uninspiring 2024 season. Kelce has not announced his plans for 2026, and his bond with Mahomes, which began in 2017, adds another layer of significance. The two even opened a restaurant together in Kansas City. Kelce left Arrowhead Stadium without speaking to the media. “Sorry guys, it’s not the time,” he told reporters. “I’ll catch you guys during the week.”

Source: MEGA Travis Kelce has not announced any retirement plans.