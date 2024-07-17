OK Magazine
Patrick Mahomes Admits He's 'Done' Expanding His Family Amid Wife Brittany's Third Pregnancy

Photo of Patrick and Brittany Mahomes and their kids.
Source: @brittanylynne/Instagram
By:

Jul. 17 2024, Published 12:15 p.m. ET

Patrick Mahomes won’t be having baby No. 4!

After the Kansas City Chief quarterback and his wife, Brittany Mahomes, revealed they were welcoming their third child on Friday, July 12, via Instagram, the football star discussed the possibility of further expanding his family on Tuesday, July 16.

patrick mahomes done expanding family wife brittany third pregnancy
Source: MEGA

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes tied the knot in 2022.

“I’m done, I’ll say that,” Patrick told reporters with a laugh during the recent press conference. “I said three and I’m done.”

Despite admitting he doesn’t want to continue to grow his brood, the 28-year-old admitted fatherhood is “awesome.”

“I always wanted to have kids young,” he explained. “We’re having our third kid now to join our family, and Brittany does a great job of doing that, and we still go out and enjoy our life and let our kids see these great things.”

As OK! previously reported, the high school sweethearts revealed they would be welcoming another tot with an adorable video.

patrick mahomes done expanding family wife brittany third pregnancy
Source: @brittanylynne/Instagram

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes share two kids.

“Round three, here we come 🤍,” Brittany captioned the clip, which showed the couple and their two kids — daughter Sterling, 3, and son Bronze, 1 — running around in excitement.

As OK! previously reported, Brittany’s pregnancy came after the soon-to-be mother-of-three had a severe back injury in March.

"You know, I’m doing great," the blonde beauty, also 28, said of her recovery process. "I’m living my best life."

"My back is no longer broken, so that’s good," she shared, noting how she’s "still in the gym" and "back to doing the things that I’ve always been able to do" before the incident.

The Sports Illustrated model continued: "[I’m] just staying on top of my health and being, you know, [being] active and healthy for my kids and my dogs is super important to me."

patrick mahomes done expanding family wife brittany third pregnancy
Source: @brittanylynne/Instagram

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes recently revealed they are expecting their third child.

The star confessed she had the back issues on social media following her husband’s third Super Bowl win.

patrick mahomes done expanding family wife brittany third pregnancy
Source: MEGA

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes are high school sweethearts.

"Just your daily reminder: Once you have kids please take care of your pelvic floor," Brittany advised her followers before admitting, "Seriously. From: A girl with a fractured back."

The caption was accompanied by a photo of the former soccer player wearing an emergency room band.

Source: OK!

Another upload featured Patrick holding a beer in one hand and pushing Sterling's stroller with the other.

"But maybe [vacationing] with my homies will maybe make it better?" she wrote.

