Patrick Mahomes Admits He's 'Done' Expanding His Family Amid Wife Brittany's Third Pregnancy
Patrick Mahomes won’t be having baby No. 4!
After the Kansas City Chief quarterback and his wife, Brittany Mahomes, revealed they were welcoming their third child on Friday, July 12, via Instagram, the football star discussed the possibility of further expanding his family on Tuesday, July 16.
“I’m done, I’ll say that,” Patrick told reporters with a laugh during the recent press conference. “I said three and I’m done.”
Despite admitting he doesn’t want to continue to grow his brood, the 28-year-old admitted fatherhood is “awesome.”
“I always wanted to have kids young,” he explained. “We’re having our third kid now to join our family, and Brittany does a great job of doing that, and we still go out and enjoy our life and let our kids see these great things.”
As OK! previously reported, the high school sweethearts revealed they would be welcoming another tot with an adorable video.
“Round three, here we come 🤍,” Brittany captioned the clip, which showed the couple and their two kids — daughter Sterling, 3, and son Bronze, 1 — running around in excitement.
As OK! previously reported, Brittany’s pregnancy came after the soon-to-be mother-of-three had a severe back injury in March.
"You know, I’m doing great," the blonde beauty, also 28, said of her recovery process. "I’m living my best life."
"My back is no longer broken, so that’s good," she shared, noting how she’s "still in the gym" and "back to doing the things that I’ve always been able to do" before the incident.
The Sports Illustrated model continued: "[I’m] just staying on top of my health and being, you know, [being] active and healthy for my kids and my dogs is super important to me."
- Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez 'Trying to Present' Themselves in a 'Positive Way' to Their Kids Amid Crumbling Marriage
- Angelina Jolie Enjoys Sushi Dinner With Son Pax as Legal Drama With Ex Brad Pitt Continues
- Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet Are 'Very Serious About Each Other': Reality Star Thinks He'd 'Make a Great Dad'
The star confessed she had the back issues on social media following her husband’s third Super Bowl win.
"Just your daily reminder: Once you have kids please take care of your pelvic floor," Brittany advised her followers before admitting, "Seriously. From: A girl with a fractured back."
The caption was accompanied by a photo of the former soccer player wearing an emergency room band.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Another upload featured Patrick holding a beer in one hand and pushing Sterling's stroller with the other.
"But maybe [vacationing] with my homies will maybe make it better?" she wrote.