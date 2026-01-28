Is Taylor Swift Going to The 2026 Grammys? Executive Producer Clears Things Up Amid Rumors

Taylor Swift is the first and, currently, the only artist to win the Grammy for Album of the Year four times.

With the Grammy Awards 2026 just around the corner, many are wondering whether Taylor Swift will attend this year's star-studded ceremony.

Hosted by Trevor Noah, the event's upcoming iteration will take place at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on February 1. The event will air live on the CBS Television Network, as well as streaming live and available on demand on Paramount+.

Amid rumors about the 14-time Grammy winner's appearance, Grammys executive producer Ben Winston quickly dismissed the claims.

"The only reason people think Taylor might be performing or coming is because HITS decided to print it this week and put it in their HITS List, and it was picked up globally," he said in an interview with HITS published on January 22. "But HITS just totally made that up. And now I am getting asked about it by you, as if it's a real thing, when it was made up in your office!"

Winston joked it was "really a full-circle rumor" since he responded to the question of the same publication behind the speculation.