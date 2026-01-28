or
Is Taylor Swift Going to The 2026 Grammys? Executive Producer Clears Things Up Amid Rumors

is taylor swift attending the grammy awards
Source: MEGA

Grammy Awards executive producer Ben Winston set the record straight on speculation about Taylor Swift's rumored attendance at the 2026 ceremony.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Jan. 28 2026, Updated 6:50 a.m. ET

Is Taylor Swift Attending the 2026 Grammys?

Taylor Swift is the first and, currently, the only artist to win the Grammy for Album of the Year four times.

With the Grammy Awards 2026 just around the corner, many are wondering whether Taylor Swift will attend this year's star-studded ceremony.

Hosted by Trevor Noah, the event's upcoming iteration will take place at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on February 1. The event will air live on the CBS Television Network, as well as streaming live and available on demand on Paramount+.

Amid rumors about the 14-time Grammy winner's appearance, Grammys executive producer Ben Winston quickly dismissed the claims.

"The only reason people think Taylor might be performing or coming is because HITS decided to print it this week and put it in their HITS List, and it was picked up globally," he said in an interview with HITS published on January 22. "But HITS just totally made that up. And now I am getting asked about it by you, as if it's a real thing, when it was made up in your office!"

Winston joked it was "really a full-circle rumor" since he responded to the question of the same publication behind the speculation.

Sabrina Carpenter's Performance Teased

The starlet will perform at the 2026 Grammys.

Although the "Opalite" hitmaker will not hit the 2026 Grammys stage, Winston teased what Sabrina Carpenter will offer to the attendees and fans.

"We were relying on Sabrina to turn the tide and go, 'Okay, now we can have fun,'" he continued, noting the former Disney Channel star's performance came at a crucial moment after the Los Angeles wildfires.

Winston said, "That's a really tough thing to ask that first performer to be able to do, but nothing seems to phase her… The joy she brought allowed for the rest of the show to be celebratory and not feel like it was a night of fundraising for charity. So yes, she's back. She's got a massive performance planned."

Taylor Swift

Is Taylor Swift Nominated for an Award at the 2026 Grammys?

Sabrina Carpenter was the first performer announced for the 2026 Grammy Awards.

Swift does not have any Grammy nominations since her latest album, The Life of a Showgirl, was released after the 2026 ceremony's eligibility. The hit album will be eligible for the 2027 Grammy Awards instead.

A source also suggested the "Cornelia Street" songstress currently has a different priority.

"Taylor's happy, grounded, and fully focused on her life with Travis[Kelce]. Right now, she's prioritizing everything positive and exciting happening in her life," the insider told Entertainment Tonight.

When Was the Last Time Taylor Swift Attended the Grammys?

Taylor Swift made her performance debut at the Grammy Awards in 2009.

Swift last attended the Grammy Awards in 2025, where she served as an official presenter alongside Olivia Rodrigo, SZA, Will Smith, Gloria Estefan and Queen Latifah, among others.

She picked up six nominations at the time but ultimately went home empty-handed.

