Is Taylor Swift's New Song 'Ruin the Friendship' About Blake Lively After Their Rumored Fallout?

Split photo of Taylor Swift and Blake Lively
Source: mega

Taylor Swift announced the titles of her new songs in August.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Oct. 3 2025, Published 2:54 p.m. ET

When Taylor Swift revealed one of the songs on her brand new album, The Life of a Showgirl, was titled "Ruin the Friendship," fans speculated it might be about her alleged fallout with Blake Lively.

However, the track — which debuted on Friday, October 3 — actually has nothing to do with the actress. Instead, it's about a high school girl, presumably Swift, wanting to be more than friends with a male pal.

Taylor Swift's Song 'Ruin the Friendship'

Photo of Taylor Swift's new song 'Ruin the Friendship' is not about Blake Lively, as fans first predicted.
Source: mega

Taylor Swift's new song 'Ruin the Friendship' is not about Blake Lively, as fans first predicted.

"Should've kissed you anyway/ And it was not convenient, no/ But your girlfriend was away/ Should've kissed you anyway, hey-ey," the Grammy winner sings in the chorus.

In one verse, she spills, "Don't make it awkward in second period/ Might piss your ex off, lately we've been good/ Staying friends is safe, doesn't mean you should."

The track takes a devastating twist, as she revealed that after high school, she got a phone call from her friend Abigail, who informed her the guy passed away.

"Goodbye, and we'll never know why/ It was not an invitation/ But I flew home anyway/ With so much left to say/ It was not convenient, no/ But I whispered at the grave 'Should've kissed you anyway,'" Swift's lyrics read.

Inside Taylor Swift and Blake Lively's Friendship

Photo of Rumors have swirled that the musician and Lively had a falling out over drama with her Justin Baldoni lawsuit.
Source: mega

Rumors have swirled that the musician and Lively had a falling out over drama with her Justin Baldoni lawsuit.

The pop star, 35, and Lively, 38, had been friends for years, but rumors about the pair having a fallout surfaced this year amid the mom-of-four's legal battle against It Ends With Us costar Justin Baldoni, 41.

In Baldoni's lawsuit, he alleged the Gossip Girl alum used Swift's power and influence to get her way in making script changes to the 2024 movie. Leaked text messages also showed Lively name-dropping the musician.

Photo of The actress name-dropped Swift in exposed texts to Justin Baldoni.
Source: mega

The actress name-dropped Swift in exposed texts to Justin Baldoni.

"If you ever get around to watching Game of Thrones, you’ll appreciate that I’m Khaleesi, and like her, I happen to have a few dragons," Lively told Baldoni. "For better or worse, but usually for better. Because my dragons also protect those I fight for. So really we all benefit from those gorgeous monsters of mine. You will too, I can promise you."

Are the Ladies Still Friends?

Photo of Swift's fiancée, Travis Kelce, unfollowed Lively's husband, Ryan Reynolds, on Instagram.
Source: @vancityreynolds/instagram

Swift's fiancée, Travis Kelce, unfollowed Lively's husband, Ryan Reynolds, on Instagram.

Swift was also dragged into the mess since Baldoni requested she be questioned if the case goes to trial.

One source revealed the "Fortnight" vocalist "never expected" to be involved in the drama, noting the situation was "a huge blow."

Multiple sources confirmed the situation affected their yearslong friendship, and Swift's fiancé, Travis Kelce, hinted at the ordeal when he unfollowed Lively's husband, Ryan Reynolds, on Instagram.

