Is Taylor Swift's New Song 'Ruin the Friendship' About Blake Lively?

Taylor Swift is at it again, stirring up speculation with her soon-to-be-released track from her upcoming 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl. When she announced the album's tracklist on the "New Heights" podcast with her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, and his brother, Jason, fans wasted no time diving into theories about the meaning behind each song. One title in particular raised eyebrows: "Ruin the Friendship."

Source: New Heights/YouTube Taylor Swift will release 'The Life of a Showgirl' on October 3.

Swifties quickly took to social media, theorizing that the sixth track could be about Blake Lively amid the actress's ongoing legal troubles involving her It Ends With Us costar and director Justin Baldoni. Things have been intense between the two parties since December 2024, when Lively accused Baldoni of sexual harassment, sparking a legal battle that has drawn significant public attention.

Source: New Heights/YouTube Taylor Swift went on a two-hour talking fest on boyfriend Travis Kelce's 'New Heights' podcast.

Things got complicated when Justin's legal team alleged in a now-dismissed complaint that Taylor had pressured him to accept Blake's script changes for the movie. Blake's team vehemently denied the claim, calling it "categorically false." The drama escalated in May when Baldoni's team attempted to subpoena Taylor, prompting her representative to fire back, branding the move as a scheme to create "tabloid clickbait."

Source: Mega Fans speculated the song could reference Blake Lively amid her legal battle with Justin Baldoni.

"Taylor Swift never set foot on the set of this movie, she was not involved in any casting or creative decisions, she did not score the film, she never saw an edit or made any notes on the film, she did not even see It Ends With Us until weeks after its public release, and was traveling around the globe during 2023 and 2024 headlining the biggest tour in history," Taylor's spokesperson stated to Entertainment Weekly. As for Taylor and Blake, they have yet to publicly discuss how these events might have affected their friendship. Fans also began to notice that the two have not been seen together for a while.

Source: New Heights/YouTube Justin Baldoni's team once alleged Taylor Swift pressured him on Blake Lively's script changes.

While Taylor tends to keep the real inspirations for her songs a mystery, she has referenced her personal life extensively in her music. Notably, Blake and Ryan Reynolds' children have been playfully referenced in songs like "Gorgeous" and "Betty." During her chat on the "New Heights" podcast, Taylor revealed that while on her Eras Tour in Europe, she found time to work on the album. "I just love it a lot. I love music," she shared. "I would be playing shows. I'd do, like, three shows in a row. I'd have three days off. I'd fly to Sweden, go back to the tour — and actually, like, working on this — I was physically exhausted at this point in the tour, but I was so mentally stimulated and so excited to be creating."

Source: New Heights/YouTube; Mega Taylor Swift loosely referenced Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds' children in previous songs.