or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Taylor Swift
OK LogoNEWS

Taylor Swift Shockingly Agrees to Be Deposed in Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni's 'It Ends With Us' Lawsuit Drama

Composite photo of Taylor Swift, Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively
Source: mega

Taylor Swift will speak with Justin Baldoni's lawyers in October.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Sept. 12 2025, Published 12:06 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Taylor Swift has had a change of heart.

After the singer was first dragged into Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni's legal drama, her rep hit back and stated she had no involvement in the situation, but a new report revealed she's now agreed to be questioned by Baldoni's lawyers.

Article continues below advertisement

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Taylor Swift will be deposed in Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni's case starting on Monday, October 20.
Source: mega

Taylor Swift will be deposed in Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni's case starting on Monday, October 20.

According to a news outlet, on Thursday, September 11, the director's team filed documents revealing the Grammy winner "agreed to be" deposed during the week of Monday, October 20. The date was determined due to the pop star's "preexisting professional obligations," likely referring to the Friday, October 3, debut of her twelfth album, The Life of a Showgirl.

The Gossip Girl alum is suing Baldoni for sexual harassment and accused him of running a smear campaign against her; he countered that she was the one trying to ruin his reputation and take over control of the movie.

Baldoni first subpoenaed Swift in May, claiming her pal Lively used the music artist's influence and power to get her way in the 2024 film regarding script changes.

Article continues below advertisement

Taylor Swift Didn't Want to Be Involved in the Drama

Photo of 'It Ends With Us' costars Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni filed lawsuits against each other.
Source: mega

'It Ends With Us' costars Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni filed lawsuits against each other.

The "Cruel Summer" vocalist's rep initially hit back at the Jane the Virgin star's allegations.

"Taylor Swift never set foot on the set of this movie, she was not involved in any casting or creative decisions, she did not score the film, she never saw an edit or made any notes on the film, she did not even see It Ends With Us until weeks after its public release, and was traveling around the globe during 2023 and 2024 headlining the biggest tour in history," her rep stated.

"The connection Taylor had to this film was permitting the use of one song, ‘My Tears Ricochet.’ Given that her involvement was licensing a song for the film, which 19 other artists also did, this document subpoena is designed to use Taylor Swift’s name to draw public interest by creating tabloid clickbait instead of focusing on the facts of the case," they noted.

Article continues below advertisement

MORE ON:
Taylor Swift

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Photo of Swift and Lively had been friends for years, with the singer acting as the godmother of the actress' three daughters.
Source: mega

Swift and Lively had been friends for years, with the singer acting as the godmother of the actress' three daughters.

Though Baldoni's team ended up dropping the subpoena, the aforementioned news outlet theorized they privately worked out a deal with the songwriter.

While the mom-of-four and Swift were close friends for years, they allegedly had a falling out over the lawsuit drama after leaked text messages from Lively named-dropped the "22" crooner.

Article continues below advertisement

Photo of Baldoni felt Lively used Swift's influence to get her way in changing things about the movie.
Source: mega

Baldoni felt Lively used Swift's influence to get her way in changing things about the movie.

The messages referred to a meeting that took place at Lively and her husband Ryan Reynolds' home with Baldoni, where he was surprised to meet Swift.

At the gathering, the "Love Story" singer and the Deadpool star allegedly praised Lively's changes to the movie, making Baldoni feel pressured to agree to the them.

In a text, Lively referred to her spouse and pal as her "dragons" who do everything they can to protect her.

Article continues below advertisement

The Drama Took a Toll on the Ladies' Friendship

Photo of an insider revealed the singer and the Betty Buzz founder are 'not speaking' amid the drama.
Source: @vancityreynolds/instagram

An insider revealed the singer and the Betty Buzz founder are 'not speaking' amid the drama.

A source told another news outlet Swift felt used by the Blake Brown haircare founder, leading her to "halt" the friendship.

In August, a second insider confirmed the two ladies are "not speaking." In fact, Swift's fiancé, Travis Kelce, unfollowed Reynolds on Instagram earlier this year.

Baldoni and Lively's trial is set to begin in March 2026.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.