Taylor Swift Shockingly Agrees to Be Deposed in Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni's 'It Ends With Us' Lawsuit Drama
Taylor Swift has had a change of heart.
After the singer was first dragged into Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni's legal drama, her rep hit back and stated she had no involvement in the situation, but a new report revealed she's now agreed to be questioned by Baldoni's lawyers.
According to a news outlet, on Thursday, September 11, the director's team filed documents revealing the Grammy winner "agreed to be" deposed during the week of Monday, October 20. The date was determined due to the pop star's "preexisting professional obligations," likely referring to the Friday, October 3, debut of her twelfth album, The Life of a Showgirl.
The Gossip Girl alum is suing Baldoni for sexual harassment and accused him of running a smear campaign against her; he countered that she was the one trying to ruin his reputation and take over control of the movie.
Baldoni first subpoenaed Swift in May, claiming her pal Lively used the music artist's influence and power to get her way in the 2024 film regarding script changes.
Taylor Swift Didn't Want to Be Involved in the Drama
The "Cruel Summer" vocalist's rep initially hit back at the Jane the Virgin star's allegations.
"Taylor Swift never set foot on the set of this movie, she was not involved in any casting or creative decisions, she did not score the film, she never saw an edit or made any notes on the film, she did not even see It Ends With Us until weeks after its public release, and was traveling around the globe during 2023 and 2024 headlining the biggest tour in history," her rep stated.
"The connection Taylor had to this film was permitting the use of one song, ‘My Tears Ricochet.’ Given that her involvement was licensing a song for the film, which 19 other artists also did, this document subpoena is designed to use Taylor Swift’s name to draw public interest by creating tabloid clickbait instead of focusing on the facts of the case," they noted.
Though Baldoni's team ended up dropping the subpoena, the aforementioned news outlet theorized they privately worked out a deal with the songwriter.
While the mom-of-four and Swift were close friends for years, they allegedly had a falling out over the lawsuit drama after leaked text messages from Lively named-dropped the "22" crooner.
The messages referred to a meeting that took place at Lively and her husband Ryan Reynolds' home with Baldoni, where he was surprised to meet Swift.
At the gathering, the "Love Story" singer and the Deadpool star allegedly praised Lively's changes to the movie, making Baldoni feel pressured to agree to the them.
In a text, Lively referred to her spouse and pal as her "dragons" who do everything they can to protect her.
The Drama Took a Toll on the Ladies' Friendship
A source told another news outlet Swift felt used by the Blake Brown haircare founder, leading her to "halt" the friendship.
In August, a second insider confirmed the two ladies are "not speaking." In fact, Swift's fiancé, Travis Kelce, unfollowed Reynolds on Instagram earlier this year.
Baldoni and Lively's trial is set to begin in March 2026.