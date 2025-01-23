Ivanka Trump Calls Dad Donald and Controversial Podcaster Joe Rogan 'Legends' in New Photo From Inauguration Dinner
Ivanka Trump decided not to be a part of dad Donald Trump's cabinet in his second term, but the mother-of-three showed endless support for the president before and after his recent inauguration.
On Wednesday, January 22, the first daughter posted an Instagram photo from the Sunday, January 19, inauguration dinner that took place one day prior to the businessman being sworn into office again.
The blonde beauty, 43, stunned in a beaded off-the-shoulder Oscar de la Renta dress and was all smiles alongside her father, 78, and controversial podcast host Joe Rogan, 57.
"2 Legends ! 🇺🇸Missing from this shot @DanaWhite & @lexfridman ! Wish you two were in this one ! 📸: the one and only @jessica_rogan," Ivanka captioned the photo with the two men, both of whom were wearing traditional tuxedoes with a bow tie.
The former fashion designer's upload received mixed reactions, though her pals, such as Joe's wife, Jessica Rogan, commented, "So honored to be part of such a magical night. Love you my beautiful friend!❤️."
Another Instagram follower wrote, "Looking incredible 🙌❤️," with a third noting, "you look absolutely stunning Ivanka😍🙌."
- 'Now You Show Support for Your Dad!': Ivanka Trump Bashed for Finally Posting With Daddy Donald Ahead of 2025 Inauguration — Photos
- Ivanka Trump Claims She 'Didn't See Sunlight' for 4 Years While Working in the 'Craziness' of Dad Donald's White House: 'I Hate Politics'
- Ivanka Trump Slammed For Not Supporting Donald Trump's Campaign, Social Media Begs Her To 'Stay' In Egypt
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
On the other hand, countless people ridiculed the Trumps, with one person call the three stars a "vile bunch."
"A man that pardoned people who tased and beat our police officers is no legend," another wrote, referring to Donald pardoning rioters who attacked the Capitol on January 6, 2021. "They turn a blind eye to Trump's abuse of power. Sickening."
As OK! reported, Ivanka announced she wouldn't be reprising her role in the White House, as she didn't enjoy her experience the first time around.
"I went through years of craziness," she revealed on the "Skinny Confidential" podcast earlier this month. "Unfortunately ... you know, there is a darkness to that world that I don't really want to welcome into mine. You become a little bit calloused."
"It's very dark, negative," she spilled. "And some people love like the gladiator aspect of it, the fight. That was never me."
"Oh my gosh, I don't think I saw sunlight for four years," the socialite claimed of how often she was working.
Ivanka said the "main reason" she won't get into politics again is because she "knows the cost. And it's a price that I'm not willing to make my kids bear."
"My primary goals were just to like, be the best freaking mom," she declared of parenting her and husband Jared Kushner's daughter, Arabella, 13, and sons Joseph, 10, and Theodore, 8. "Every time I had to miss something, I'm like, 'I will never let this happen again in the minute I leave the White House.'"