Former Capitol Police Officer Curses Out Pardoned January 6 Rioters After a 'Bag of S---' Was Thrown at His 76-Year-Old Mother

Fanone joined CNN for an interview on Wednesday, January 22, to react to reports that President Trump may invite rioters who he pardoned to the White House.

The former DC police officer helped protect the Capitol back in 2021 and has been critical of Trump and the rioters.

Among those pardoned by Trump was "Oath Keepers" leader Stewart Rhodes, who told the press he had no regrets after the January 6 riot.

The MAGA supporter claimed he was there to protect Trump supporters from Antifa and "secure permitted events on Capitol grounds."