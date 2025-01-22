Former Capitol Police Officer Curses Out Pardoned January 6 Rioters After a 'Bag of S---' Was Thrown at His 76-Year-Old Mother
Former D.C. metropolitan police officer Michael Fanone dropped an F-bomb live on air when he went on a rant about President Donald Trump pardoning the January 6 Capitol rioters.
Fanone also described how his mother's home was swatted and how people threw "bags of s---" at her for the Capitol cop testifying against the MAGA president.
Fanone joined CNN for an interview on Wednesday, January 22, to react to reports that President Trump may invite rioters who he pardoned to the White House.
The former DC police officer helped protect the Capitol back in 2021 and has been critical of Trump and the rioters.
Among those pardoned by Trump was "Oath Keepers" leader Stewart Rhodes, who told the press he had no regrets after the January 6 riot.
The MAGA supporter claimed he was there to protect Trump supporters from Antifa and "secure permitted events on Capitol grounds."
When Brown asked Fanone what he thought about Rhodes admitting he had no regrets, the former D.C. officer said: "This is what I say to Stewart Rhodes: Go f--- yourself!"
He went on to call the rioter a "liar" and began to describe the threats made against him and his family after speaking with the House Select Committee about the events of the attempted insurrection.
"I never stopped getting threats. I mean, my family, the threats have never stopped," Fanone told the CNN host. "I didn’t even make it through my congressional testimony during the select committee hearing before I received my first threat."
"In recent months. You know, my mother has had her home swatted. She’s a 76-year-old woman who lives alone," he continued. "She has had bricks thrown at her house in the middle of the night. And just a few months ago, she was out raking the leaves in her front yard when an individual pulled up in a truck and threw a bag of s--- on them."
"All because her son had the courage to testify about his experiences on January 6 as a police officer in this country," he noted.
During another recent interview at CNN, Fanone spilled, "I have been betrayed by my country, and I’ve been betrayed by those that supported Donald Trump, whether you voted for him because he promised these pardons, or for some other reason, you knew that this was coming. And here we are."
He was frustrated at the notion that the men who attacked him and his colleagues were getting off the hook for their crimes.
"Tonight, six individuals who assaulted me, as I did my job on January 6, as did hundreds of other law enforcement officers, will now walk free," he told Anderson Cooper.
President Trump pardoned 1,500 individuals who were connected to the riot.
One of the men who was pardoned for assaulting police officers and setting off an explosive device during the 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol has already been arrested just one day after being freed.
Daniel Charles Ball — a resident of Homosassa, a small town about 75 miles north of Tampa along Florida’s Gulf Coast — was arrested again for federal gun charges Wednesday morning, just one day after his January 6 case was dismissed.