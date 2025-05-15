or
BREAKING NEWS
Ivanka Trump Flaunts Her Abs as She Dines With Husband Jared Kushner and Podcaster Theo Von: Photos

ivanka trump miami abs photos
Source: @ivankatrump/Instagram

Ivanka Trump flaunted her abs in a cutout black dress during dinner with Jared Kushner and Theo Von.

May 15 2025, Published 8:10 a.m. ET

Ivanka Trump is bringing the heat to Miami!

The former first daughter showed off her sculpted abs in a sleek black mini dress with flirty cutouts in a recent Instagram post.

Looking effortlessly chic, she kept accessories minimal with a silver bracelet, diamond earrings and oversized sunglasses. Her nude makeup look added a soft touch of glam as she posed on a lush outdoor veranda.

ivanka trump miami abs photos dress
Source: @ivankatrump/Instagram

Ivanka Trump looked stunning in her black mini dress.

A second photo gave a closer look at her black strappy heels, rounding out the stylish evening vibe. Trump captioned her post, “305 vibes 😎,” as she shouted out her Miami zip code.

Source: @ivankatrump/Instagram
ivanka trump theo von dinner
Source: @ivankatrump/Instagram

The first daughter had dinner with husband Jared Kushner and Theo Von in Miami.

But it wasn’t just a solo style moment — Trump stepped out for dinner at the buzzy Italian spot Casadonna with her husband, Jared Kushner, and conservative comedian and podcaster Theo Von.

“Miami looked good on you @TheoVon! Come back and visit us soon,” Trump, 43, later wrote on X.

Source: @ivankatrump/X
Their night out followed Von’s live show at the Kaseya Center for his Return of the Rat comedy tour. After performing for a packed house, Von joined Trump and Kushner backstage, where they snapped photos with political strategist Alex Bruesewitz.

ivanka jared kushner casadonna outing
Source: @ivankatrump/Instagram

Fans loved Ivanka Trump’s dress and her recent look.

Bruesewitz, an adviser to former President Donald Trump, posted their group shot with the caption, “Thanks for the great night in Miami @TheoVon 🇺🇸.”

Source: @alexbruesewitz/X
Theo replied with, “Thanks for pullin up king.”

Naturally, fans had a lot to say.

“Ivanka is so hot my lord,” one follower gushed.

Another added, “It’s Ivanka’s dress for me🔥🔥🔥.”

“Yo! That’s a bada-- group 💪🏼,” someone else commented.

“1 photo, 4 legends 💪,” wrote another.

One fan summed it up perfectly, writing, “That’s a crew right there.”

theo von ivanka trump miami
Source: @alexbruesewitz/X

The group posed for photos after Theo Von’s comedy show.

The buzz-worthy dinner comes shortly after Theo showed his support for Donald as he attended his presidential inauguration in January.

He wrote at the time: “Got a chance to go to the presidential inauguration today and I just can't believe I got to be at that."

He continued, "Some countries don't even let you vote. [I] just felt really lucky to see that."

Theo has also described meeting the former president as "an honor" and has since been recognized by The New York Times as “one of the defining conversationalists of the media's new MAGA-friendly mainstream.”

The dinner outing could be a hint at what Ivanka had been alluding to after enjoying a peaceful Easter getaway in Costa Rica.

"My heart is full of gratitude for these moments of togetherness and renewal," she wrote. "Amid the peace and quiet, I also found space to reflect and plan for the upcoming launch of a few projects that I’m very excited to share with you soon! Now home in Miami, heart full and ready to hit the ground running."

