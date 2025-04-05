Ivanka Trump's Most Sizzling Photos: See the Hottest Moments of Donald Trump's Eldest Daughter
Ivanka Trump Looked Stunning in Black
In an Instagram Reel, Ivanka Trump compiled several clips and photos for her "2024 wrapped" to mark the new year.
In one video, she flaunted her curves in a floor-length black-and-silver gown, featuring embellishments that made her look classier. It also featured a chest cut-out and choker design.
A Look at Her Bikini Body
Trump surprised her followers by including a rare bikini photo in the same 2024 dump. The mom-of-three captured a mirror selfie in a bright blue two-piece swimsuit, accentuating her slim physique while flashing a shaka sign with her hand.
Ready for the New Year
Ahead of the New Year celebrations, Trump penned a heartfelt message to greet her followers alongside a dazzling photo of herself in an off-the-shoulder mini dress and black cowboy boots.
"Looking ahead, I'm excited for the possibility and promise a new year brings. My intention for 2025 is to lean into love, courage, and purpose—and to keep growing through it all," she wrote in the caption.
Trump continued, "Wishing you all a year of abundance, peace, and joy. Here's to fresh starts, deepening relationships, living with presence, being more gentle with ourselves and each other, and the beauty of what's yet to come! Happy New Year's Eve ! Love you all ✨."
Ivanka Trump Enjoyed the Holidays
During a Christmas getaway with her family, Trump posed on a sandy beach in a short dress, holding a large straw hat.
She told her followers, "Feeling an abundance of gratitude this Christmas Eve 🎄♥️."
Ivanka Trump Shared Her Fitness Tips
Trump promoted fitness by sharing a compilation video of herself doing exercise sets, including barbell deadlifts, at a gym.
"Like many women, I used to focus primarily on cardio, yoga, and Pilates. Since moving to Miami, I have shifted my focus to weightlifting and resistance training, and it has been transformative in helping me build muscle and shift my body composition in ways I hadn't imagined," she revealed.
The former senior advisor also motivated her followers in her post, saying, "Here's to pushing boundaries and embracing new challenges together! ✨🏋️🥰."
Ivanka Trump Is Also Into Extreme Water Sports
In a June 2024 update, Trump shared a sneak peek of her wakeboarding session to mark the Ocean Day. She wore a black swimsuit, a black baseball cap and a life vest for the leisure activity.
"'Individually we are one drop, together we are an ocean' - Ryunosuke Satoro 🌊," she captioned the clip.
She Exuded Beauty in a Post
Trump looked ethereal in a white sleeveless dress with a cape-like overlay that matched her long blonde hair. She also wore minimal makeup, putting a focus on her natural beauty.
During an appearance on "The Skinny Confidential Him & Her" podcast, she shared some beauty secrets she has been doing over the past few years.
"I prefer to focus on skincare rather than makeup, so I like a good mascara, especially when I feel tired, but I feel like when my skin looks good and feels good, I feel good," said Trump.
Ivanka Trump Stayed Active During the Holiday Season
During the Thanksgiving weekend in 2023, Trump skillfully balanced on a FlowRider machine as she displayed her curves in a one-piece bikini with cutouts.
She Rocked Her Signature Blonde Hair
In another mirror selfie, Trump stunned in a sparkly two-piece outfit with a high slit.
Ivanka Trump Put Her Beaming Smile on Display
Trump dressed in a black sleeveless top, black flared jeans and a large silver belt in a February 2023 update.