OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Ivanka Trump
NEWS

Ivanka Trump Flaunts Her Toned Midriff as She Parties in Miami With Husband Jared Kushner: Photos

ivanka trump f miami style
Source: @ivankatrump/Instagram

Ivanka Trump turned heads in Miami as she flaunted her toned abs while partying with Jared Kushner.

By:

May 5 2025, Published 10:22 a.m. ET

Ivanka Trump turned heads in Miami as she showed off her sculpted abs while stepping out with husband Jared Kushner for the F1 weekend.

In fresh snaps shared to her Instagram Stories, the former first daughter looked ready for summer in a khaki crop top and matching mini skirt as she flaunted her toned midriff. She finished the look with a round brown handbag that pulled everything together.

ivanka trump miami f trip
Source: @ivankatrump/Instagram

Ivanka Trump showed off her abs in a stylish crop top during F1 weekend in Miami.

The blonde beauty posed alongside Kushner and longtime friend Hope Charlotte Hicks, Donald Trump's former political advisor, who rocked a red button-down dress with black sunglasses.

ivanka trump jared kushner night out
Source: @ivankatrump/Instagram

Ivanka Trump recently teased exciting projects she plans to launch soon.

Ivanka also wowed fans in another standout outfit: a gold, body-hugging mini dress by Andrea Almeida. She wore it to a party at Carbone Beach with Jared, pairing the shimmery halter dress with strappy tan heels. Her long blonde hair was left down, softly framing her face.

Jared kept it classic in a black shirt and velvet sport coat combo, styled with dark jeans and sleek dress shoes.

“Last night in Miami,” Ivanka captioned a pic of the couple on X (formerly Twitter), featuring the same outfits from the night out.

Another snap showed her and Hope again in a blue halter-tie dress and beige sandals. Ivanka was still in the gold dress, glowing against a green, lush background.

“Welcome to Miami, @hopecharlottehicks,” Ivanka wrote over the photo.

ivanka trump upcoming projects miami
Source: @ivankatrump/X

The first daughter partied with Jared Kushner and Hope Hicks while wearing designer outfits.

Ivanka Trump

Naturally, the comments came flooding in.

“Beautiful,” one fan posted.

Another said, “Stunning.”

“Looking spectacular!” added another, while someone gushed, “The dress looks so good on you.”

Source: @ivankatrump/X
This sun-soaked Miami escape comes right after Ivanka showed off her surfing moves during a family beach trip to celebrate Easter with Jared, her brother-in-law Joshua Kushner, and his wife, model Karlie Kloss.

"Grateful doesn’t begin to cover it. Spending Passover and Easter week surrounded by the raw beauty of Costa Rica was a gift beyond words," Ivanka shared on X. "Time slowed. We surfed under golden skies, zipped through the jungle canopy, leapt into cool waterfalls, read until the sun dipped low, and surrendered to stillness and deep sleep.”

ivanka trump gold dress carbone party
Source: @ivankatrump/Instagram

Fans praised Ivanka Trump's look, calling her 'beautiful' and 'a goddess.'

She added, "But more than the adventure, this week was about reconnecting – with the Earth, with faith, and with one another. Logging off and tuning in. Grounding in nature’s rhythm. Feeling the sacred in the silence, in the laughter of my children, in the breath of the trees."

After returning home to Miami, Ivanka teased what’s next.

"My heart is full of gratitude for these moments of togetherness and renewal," she wrote. "Amid the peace and quiet, I also found space to reflect and plan for the upcoming launch of a few projects that I’m very excited to share with you soon! Now home in Miami, heart full and ready to hit the ground running."

