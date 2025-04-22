or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Ivanka Trump
OK LogoNEWS

'Grateful' Ivanka Trump Sizzles in Tiny Black Bikini During Costa Rica Getaway: Photos

Photo of Ivanka Trump.
Source: @ivankatrump/instagram

Ivanka Trump reflected on her time in Costa Rica and shared some hot shots of herself surfing!

By:

April 22 2025, Published 2:11 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Ivanka Trump looked gorgeous in a new carousel of photos from her gorgeous vacation in Costa Rica.

Article continues below advertisement
Article continues below advertisement
ivankatrump
Source: @ivankatrump/instagram

Ivanka Trump spent some time in Costa Rica recently.

Article continues below advertisement

"Grateful doesn’t begin to cover it. Spending Passover and Easter week surrounded by the raw beauty of Costa Rica was a gift beyond words. Time slowed. We surfed under golden skies, zipped through the jungle canopy, leapt into cool waterfalls, read until the sun dipped low, and surrendered to stillness and deep sleep.But more than the adventure, this week was about reconnecting — with the Earth, with faith, and with one another," the mom-of-three, 43, captioned a slew of snapshots from her trip with her husband Jared Kushner and their three kids: Arabella Rose, Joseph Frederick and Theodore James.

She continued: "Logging off and tuning in. Grounding in nature’s rhythm. Feeling the sacred in the silence, in the laughter of my children, in the breath of the trees. My heart is full of gratitude for these moments of togetherness and renewal. Wishing you all the same kind of peace and presence, wherever you are. Pura vida. Shalom."

Article continues below advertisement
ivankatrump
Source: @ivankatrump/instagram
Article continues below advertisement

Of course, people loved seeing the blonde babe — who surfed and dove into some waterfalls — enjoy some time off with her loved ones.

One person wrote, "I love this…❤️ and I’m obsessed with your surfing skills ❤️," while another said, "Love the jump down and you got good balance on the board..then horse riding under a beautiful moon 🙌🙌 FUN."

Donald Trump Jr.'s girlfriend, Bettina Anderson, left some emojis, writing, "👏🌊🤙❤️."

MORE ON:
Ivanka Trump

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
ivankatrump
Source: @ivankatrump/instagram

Ivanka Trump looked gorgeous in a black bikini.

Article continues below advertisement

As OK! previously reported, Ivanka was previously seen in the water in photos obtained by TMZ.

In the snapshots, Ivanka, whose father, Donald Trump, is back in the White House for a second time, rocked a wetsuit that somewhat featured her booty.

Article continues below advertisement
ivankatrump
Source: @ivankatrump/instagram

Ivanka Trump shares three kids with Jared Kushner.

Article continues below advertisement

Ivanka has been soaking up some time with her family outside of the spotlight as of late.

"I went through years of craziness," she admitted on the "Skinny Confidential" podcast of her former advisor role and why she decide to step away this time around. "Unfortunately ... you know, there is a darkness to that world that I don't really want to welcome into mine. You become a little bit calloused."

"Oh my gosh, I don't think I saw sunlight for four years," she claimed of how often she was working.

Article continues below advertisement
ivankatrump
Source: @ivankatrump/instagram

Ivanka Trump no longer works in the Trump administration.

"It's very dark, negative. And some people love like the gladiator aspect of it, the fight. That was never me," the fashion designer said. "I hate politics."

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.