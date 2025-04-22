'Grateful' Ivanka Trump Sizzles in Tiny Black Bikini During Costa Rica Getaway: Photos
Ivanka Trump looked gorgeous in a new carousel of photos from her gorgeous vacation in Costa Rica.
"Grateful doesn’t begin to cover it. Spending Passover and Easter week surrounded by the raw beauty of Costa Rica was a gift beyond words. Time slowed. We surfed under golden skies, zipped through the jungle canopy, leapt into cool waterfalls, read until the sun dipped low, and surrendered to stillness and deep sleep.But more than the adventure, this week was about reconnecting — with the Earth, with faith, and with one another," the mom-of-three, 43, captioned a slew of snapshots from her trip with her husband Jared Kushner and their three kids: Arabella Rose, Joseph Frederick and Theodore James.
She continued: "Logging off and tuning in. Grounding in nature’s rhythm. Feeling the sacred in the silence, in the laughter of my children, in the breath of the trees. My heart is full of gratitude for these moments of togetherness and renewal. Wishing you all the same kind of peace and presence, wherever you are. Pura vida. Shalom."
Of course, people loved seeing the blonde babe — who surfed and dove into some waterfalls — enjoy some time off with her loved ones.
One person wrote, "I love this…❤️ and I’m obsessed with your surfing skills ❤️," while another said, "Love the jump down and you got good balance on the board..then horse riding under a beautiful moon 🙌🙌 FUN."
Donald Trump Jr.'s girlfriend, Bettina Anderson, left some emojis, writing, "👏🌊🤙❤️."
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
As OK! previously reported, Ivanka was previously seen in the water in photos obtained by TMZ.
In the snapshots, Ivanka, whose father, Donald Trump, is back in the White House for a second time, rocked a wetsuit that somewhat featured her booty.
Ivanka has been soaking up some time with her family outside of the spotlight as of late.
"I went through years of craziness," she admitted on the "Skinny Confidential" podcast of her former advisor role and why she decide to step away this time around. "Unfortunately ... you know, there is a darkness to that world that I don't really want to welcome into mine. You become a little bit calloused."
"Oh my gosh, I don't think I saw sunlight for four years," she claimed of how often she was working.
"It's very dark, negative. And some people love like the gladiator aspect of it, the fight. That was never me," the fashion designer said. "I hate politics."