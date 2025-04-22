'Grateful' Ivanka Trump Sizzles in Tiny Black Bikini During Costa Rica Getaway: Photos

"Grateful doesn’t begin to cover it. Spending Passover and Easter week surrounded by the raw beauty of Costa Rica was a gift beyond words. Time slowed. We surfed under golden skies, zipped through the jungle canopy, leapt into cool waterfalls, read until the sun dipped low, and surrendered to stillness and deep sleep.But more than the adventure, this week was about reconnecting — with the Earth, with faith, and with one another," the mom-of-three, 43, captioned a slew of snapshots from her trip with her husband Jared Kushner and their three kids: Arabella Rose, Joseph Frederick and Theodore James.

She continued: "Logging off and tuning in. Grounding in nature’s rhythm. Feeling the sacred in the silence, in the laughter of my children, in the breath of the trees. My heart is full of gratitude for these moments of togetherness and renewal. Wishing you all the same kind of peace and presence, wherever you are. Pura vida. Shalom."