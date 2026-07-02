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Ivanka Trump Turns Heads in Plunging Dress at Michael Rubin's Annual White Party: Photos

Ivanka Trump
Source: @ivankatrump,@michaelrubin/instagram

Ivanka Trump scored an invite to the exclusive, star-studded bash.

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July 2 2026, Published 5:19 p.m. ET

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Ivanka Trump was all smiles as she posed at Michael Rubin’s star-studded White Party at his sprawling Hamptons mansion.

The president’s daughter attended the Wednesday, July 1, Independence Day celebration in style as she posed in a plunging white dress.

Trump’s theme-appropriate body-con dress was accented with flowing white fringe and makeshift cap sleeves.

She wore her blonde hair down and accessorized with simple jewelry, a shell-shaped purse and matching white heels.

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'Epic Start to Summer'

Source: @IvankaTrump

Ivanka Trump posed in a plunging dress.

The 44-year-old posted photos from the beachfront views of the bougie soirée, thanking the hosts for inviting her to the bash.

“Epic start to summer,” she wrote. “Thank you, Michael Rubin and Camille Fishel! XO.”

Trump’s supporters were obsessed with her beachy summer look and chimed in to share their thoughts on her outfit selection.

“Wow, you look absolutely stunning,” one person wrote. “I'm obsessed with how you style everything!”

“You are the light and joy for this world,” a second commented.

“The most beautiful,” a third chimed in.

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Who Attended the White Party?

Ivanka Trump
Source: @ivankatrump,@michaelrubin/instagram

Ivanka Trump was one of dozens of A-list guests at Michael Rubin's White Party.

Rubin’s White Party has been a coveted Independence Day celebration since he began hosting the annual tradition in 2021 — though the event has only been scheduled on the actual Fourth of July once.

Trump was joined at this year’s party by a star-studded guest list which included Alicia Keys, Cardi B, Teyana Taylor, Jay Z, Winnie Harlow and Mike Tyson, according to Page Six.

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Ivanka Trump
Source: @ivankatrump/instagram

Ivanka Trump accessorized her outfit with fringe and a shell purse.

Rubin previously admitted he had considered Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s alleged nuptials nearby in New York City over the weekend before setting a date.

However, an inside source said the rumored wedding didn’t appear to affect the guest list.

“Taylor Swift’s wedding certainly didn’t seem to detract from the guests who made it to Rubin’s,” the insider claimed.

Rubin noted that he “didn't want to have people have to choose” between his party and Swift and Kelce’s rumored nuptials.

“People come to the White Party no matter when we do it,” he told a news outlet.

Inside Donald Trump's Fourth of July Plans

Ivanka Trump
Source: MEGA

Ivanka Trump may have a busy weekend ahead with the country's 250th birthday.

While Trump won't be at Kelce and Swift’s wedding, she may have a very busy weekend of her own up ahead.

Her father and the president, Donald Trump, is hosting the United States’ 250th Anniversary celebration on the National Mall on July 4.

A massive 40-minute firework show is set to fire off above Washington, D.C., put on by the president’s Freedom 250 initiative, reported BBC.

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