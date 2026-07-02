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Michael Rubin Admits He 'Didn't Want to Have People Have to Choose' Between His Annual White Party and Taylor Swift's Wedding

Michael Rubin, Taylor Swift
Source: MEGA

Michael Rubin reveals he considered Taylor Swift's alleged wedding date when scheduling his annual White Party.

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July 2 2026, Published 12:26 p.m. ET

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Fanatics founder Michael Rubin spoke out on rumors that he moved his famous White Party to avoid clashing with Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's alleged wedding.

Swift and Kelce are rumored to be tying the knot on Friday, July 3, at NYC's Madison Square Garden, the same weekend Rubin would typically host his July 4 celebration in the Hamptons.

Rubin, 53, claimed he was already "debating" the date of his star-studded celebration before settling on July 1, as he didn't want his guests "to have to choose" between the major events.

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'We Didn't Want to Have People Have to Choose'

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Cara Delevigne; Sabrina Carpenter; Ed Sheeran; Selena Gomez; Zoë Kravitz.
Source: MEGA

Taylor Swift's wedding guest list is rumored to include Cara Delevingne, Sabrina Carpenter, Ed Sheeran, Selena Gomez and Zoë Kravitz.

"We were debating the dates," he told People. "We were certainly aware of that date, but we didn't change it because of that date."

"But we were aware of that date and we didn't want to have people have to choose," Rubin added.

Sources have suggested that Swift and Kelce are hosting an intimate rehearsal dinner at Madison Square Garden on July 2 with a blowout celebration to follow on July 3.

The alleged 1,000-strong guest list is rumored to feature Swift's A-list friends, including Cara Delevingne, Sabrina Carpenter, Ed Sheeran, Selena Gomez and Zoë Kravitz.

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Who Attended Michael Rubin's White Party?

Alicia Keys; Shaboozey; DJ Khaled; Mike Tyson
Source: MEGA

The White Party guest list included Alicia Keys, Shaboozey, DJ Khaled and Mike Tyson.

Rubin's party also drew in a slew list of famous attendees.

TMZ reported Alicia Keys, Shaboozey, DJ Khaled and Mike Tyson were spotted partying in the Hamptons for the annual soirée.

This year isn't the only time the Independence Day celebration has fallen short of the actual holiday.

In fact, the glamorous party has only been held on July 4 once since the tradition began in 2021. Rubin said people will show up and show out regardless of the date.

"People come to the White Party no matter when we do it... the White Party is going to be spectacular," he explained ahead of the 2026 celebration.

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'New York's Never Seen Anything Like This'

Michael Rubin, Taylor Swifft
Source: MEGA

Michael Rubin said Taylor Swift's wedding was just one of many star-studded New York events this July.

In his eyes, Kelce and Swift's wedding being held so close to the White Party will only make summer in New York all the more exciting.

"I'll tell you one thing. I think the stars are going to be in New York from July 1 until July 19," he said. "New York's never seen anything like this."

"You've got the White Party, the best party in the world, followed by [Swift's] wedding a few days later, followed by Fanatics Fest," he continued. "Oh, and this little thing called the World Cup, which has the finale here in New York"

The FIFA World Cup finals will be held at New Jersey's MetLife Stadium on July 19. Rubin's annual sports convention, Fanatics Fest, will be held just beforehand from July 16-19

Aaron Dessner
Source: @aarondessner/Instagram

Aaron Dessner was seen dining in New York ahead of Taylor Swift's rumored big day.

Swift and Kelce's wedding is still the most anticipated event of the weekend as fans piece together clues alluding to their alleged New York City ceremony.

Swift's frequent collaborator Aaron Dessner, Sheeran and Carpenter were each spotted in New York ahead of the big day.

Inside sources have suggested the nuptials could be "bigger than the Met Gala."

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