Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner Called Out for Their Lavish Lifestyle After Leaving Politics: 'Always Been Especially Vain'
Ivanka Trump may be laying low these days, but she’s still managing to grab attention.
The first daughter, 43, is getting backlash from her own inner circle over her lavish lifestyle after walking away from the political world.
“Now they’re no longer big players in Washington, they have all the time in the world to cultivate their good looks,” a source close to the Trump family told Daily Mail of Ivanka and husband Jared Kushner. “They’ve always been especially vain.”
“You can’t have it both ways,” the source said about Trump, who left Washington, D.C., and moved to a $24 million mega-mansion in Miami, while juggling a “private or public life.”
“She spent the first administration complaining about all the media attention, and now it seems she can’t get enough of it,” they added.
Back in 2024, a separate source already made it clear that Trump had no interest in returning to politics after serving as Donald Trump’s full-time presidential advisor with Jared in 2017.
Instead, she’s been focused on her family and enjoying life far away from the White House.
"She is very happy, living her best life," a source said at the time. "She left politics totally in the rearview mirror."
"She told him when he said he was going to run again that she didn't want to be involved," the source explained. "The first election, she wanted to support him. She wanted to be a good daughter. She served his administration for four years, but she had enough. She doesn't want to do it anymore."
Even after Donald’s win, Ivanka has stood on the sidelines.
“Ivanka is proud of her father, she loves him, but his last presidency took its toll," another source shared. “There were friends who turned their back on Ivanka and Jared because of Donald, and that was hurtful. Now she has a great life, her thoughts are she does not need to be working in the White House to make a difference.”
According to some insiders, Ivanka has swapped policy work for curated selfies and luxury trips.
In June, Ivanka and Jared were spotted at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez’s over-the-top wedding, where they allegedly had a few requests of their own.
“She’d like to sit down by the window,” Jared asked, according to lip-reading expert Nicola Hickling, as the couple boarded a water taxi in Venice.
Ivanka then thanked those who helped her and Jared onto the vessel before he urged, “Let’s go.”
Footage from the glamorous scene showed Ivanka in a strapless pink Tony Ward gown covered in sequined floral details, while Jared looked sharp in a dark blue suit and black bow tie.
She’s also built strong Hollywood connections, including a friendship with Kim Kardashian, whom she first crossed paths with in 2014.
“Kim and Ivanka have been friends for years and have hung out on a number of occasions,” a source told Us Weekly. “They initially bonded nearly a decade ago at the Met Gala over motherhood and being new moms. But they continued to connect numerous times over the years.”