Ivanka Trump Is 'Never Going Into Politics Again' After Serving in Daddy Donald's Administration: 'She's Living Her Best Life'
Ivanka Trump isn't interested in diving into politics ever again after serving as her father Donald's full-time presidential advisor alongside husband Jared Kushner in 2017.
Per a source, no matter the results of the upcoming 2024 presidential election, the fashion designer is content to focus on her family and their lives outside of the White House.
"She is very happy, living her best life," a source spilled to a news outlet. "She left politics totally in the rearview mirror and so this time around, even if her dad is the leading Republican candidate, she basically doesn't care."
"She told him when he said he was going to run again that she didn't want to be involved," the source explained. "The first election, she wanted to support him. She wanted to be a good daughter. She served his administration for four years, but she had enough. She doesn't want to do it anymore."
Ivanka — who shares kids Arabella, Joseph and Theodore with Jared — "wants to be normal" and continue "to think about nothing but her family, and what they're doing, and she wants to enjoy her life."
As far as plans for the future, the source clarified, "She's never going to be in politics again."
"It's a hard position for her," the source noted. "She doesn't agree with everything [Donald Trump] says, but she doesn't want to publicly disagree with him, so she just wants to stay out of it at this stage."
Ivanka herself confirmed she had no interest in being involved with her controversial dad's career in politics after he announced he would be running in the 2024 election. "I love my father very much," she said in a statement. "This time around, I am choosing to prioritize my young children and the private life we are creating as a family. I do not plan to be involved in politics. While I will always love and support my father, going forward I will do so outside the political arena."
A separate insider claimed that since making her decision to stay out of that particular career path, the 42-year-old is the "happiest she has ever been."
"She is laser-focused on her three young children," the insider said. "She is loving her life in Miami along with and her freedom and privacy."
