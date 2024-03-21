Ivanka Trump Is 'Never Going Into Politics Again' After Serving in Daddy Donald's Administration: 'She's Living Her Best Life'

Ivanka — who shares kids Arabella, Joseph and Theodore with Jared — "wants to be normal" and continue "to think about nothing but her family, and what they're doing, and she wants to enjoy her life."

As far as plans for the future, the source clarified, "She's never going to be in politics again."

"It's a hard position for her," the source noted. "She doesn't agree with everything [Donald Trump] says, but she doesn't want to publicly disagree with him, so she just wants to stay out of it at this stage."