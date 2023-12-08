Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner All Smiles While Celebrating Hanukkah With Their Kids: Photos
Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner rang in the first night of Hanukkah with their children.
The blonde beauty took to her Instagram Stories on Thursday, December 7, to share photos of herself, her husband, Jared Kushner, and their children Arabella Rose, 12, Joseph Frederick, 9, and Theodore James, 7, celebrating the Jewish holiday together.
Trump, 42, who was dressed in a monochromatic black outfit, was all smiles as she posed in front of a slew of presents with the businessman, also 42, their kiddos and their two dogs
The former political aide also shared a message that read, "This Hanukkah, as we light the menorah, let us reflect on the deeper meaning of this Festival of Lights. It's a time to celebrate resilience and faith, to spread joy and warmth in our communities and to bring light to the world even in the darkest of times. May our small lights join together this holiday season to brighten the world, reminding us that even the smallest spark can dispel great darkness."
Trump and the rest of her brood have been keeping a low profile as they continue to enjoy their life in Miami, Fla., away from politics.
However peaceful things may be down south, the fashion designer was dragged back into her father Donald Trump's drama, as she was forced to testify in court for the former president's civil fraud trial.
- Ivanka Trump & Jared Kushner Reunite To Celebrate Hanukkah With Their Kids After Marital Woes Exposed
- Look Back At 7 Of Ivanka Trump & Jared Kushner's Cutest Family Photos As Pair Work To Overcome Rough Patch
- Ivanka Trump Takes Daughter Arabella To See 'The Nutcracker' In Miami After Appearing Happy With Husband Jared Kushner To Celebrate The Holidays
During Ivanka's time on the stand, she was questioned about whether or not she and Jared — who also worked for Donald — chatted about business matters in their off-hours. "My husband also was in real estate and would have perspective for me so periodically we would discuss what we were working on specific to real estate," she made clear.
Although the political offspring showed up to testify, Donald, 77, was less than thrilled that Ivanka had to get involved. "What you aren’t hearing in court is how upset and agitated [Donald] is that his children have been dragged into court," the insider explained. "He feels it’s another move to upset him. He’s p-----."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
The right-wing leader went off about the situation on his Truth Social account before Ivanka's court date.
"Tomorrow my wonderful and beautiful daughter, Ivanka, is going to the Lower Manhattan Courthouse, at the direction of Letitia Peekaboo James, the Corrupt and Racist New York State Attorney General, who has allowed Murder and Violent Crime in New York to flourish, and a Trump Hating, out of control Clubhouse appointed Judge, Arthur Engoron, who viciously ruled against me before the trial even started, wouldn't even consider a Jury, and said that Mar-a-Lago, in Palm Beach, Florida, is worth $18,000,000 when, in fact, it is worth 50 to 100 times that amount, Other properties likewise," Donald wrote on Tuesday, November 7.