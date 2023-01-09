Ivanka Trump Spends Sunny Day With Kids After Stepping Away From Dad Donald Trump's Presidential Campaign
Fun in the sun!
It seems former First Daughter Ivanka Trump made a splash this past weekend, kicking off the new year by spending some quality time with her family.
On Sunday, January 8, the mom-of-three took to social media with a series of adorable snaps depicting her and her brood enjoying a day in the water, riding on a jet ski and fishing.
BAD BLOOD? IVANKA TRUMP CUTS OUT DONALD TRUMP JR.'S GIRLFRIEND KIMBERLY GUILFOYLE FROM TIFFANY TRUMP'S WEDDING PHOTOS
Ivanka’s sunny day comes weeks after the star, who shares Arabella, 11, Joseph, 9, and Theodore, 6, with her husband of 13 years, Jared Kushner, revealed that she would be prioritizing her family, and as such, taking a step back from her father Donald Trump’s 2024 presidential campaign.
“I love my father very much," Ivanka wrote in a heartfelt statement posted to Instagram hours after her dad formally announced he would be throwing his hat in the ring for a second White House term. "This time around, I am choosing to prioritize my young children and the private life we are creating as a family."
"I do not plan to be involved in politics,” she elaborated, noting that “while I will always love and support my father, going forward I will do so outside the political arena."
Though Ivanka may have named her family as a major catalyst for her sitting out of this election cycle, it seems caring for her young children was only part of her decision.
Shortly after her announcement, a source close to Ivanka revealed that the former model’s previously negative experience working in her father’s administration also played a role in her decision.
- Ivanka Trump Spotted Sans Her Wedding Ring In New Year As Jared Kushner Rift Rumors Swirl
- Ivanka Trump & Jared Kushner Didn't Join Donald Trump's Presidential Campaign As They 'Don't Need' The Former POTUS Anymore
- Ivanka Trump & Jared Kushner To List Miami Condo For $18.8 Million As Rumors Of Marital Strife Swirl
“Ivanka had a rotten time toward the end of her dad’s reign and in the many months that followed as the whole family was put through the wringer by the messy way it all ended,” an unnamed source spilled, adding that “she saw firsthand how vicious and toxic the backbiting was and still is.”
IVANKA TRUMP SAW 'HOW VICIOUS & TOXIC' IT WAS TO WORK IN DONALD TRUMP'S ADMINISTRATION, SOURCE REVEALS
“By the time came for her to step away she couldn’t do so fast enough,” they quipped.