Fans Blast Tiffany Trump's Lavish Bridal Shower As The Outfits Were 'Pastel Terror'

Tiffany Trump held a lavish bridal shower in early November prior to her wedding to Michael Boulos. However, many fans weighed in on the affair, with some commenting on the floral outfits.

One person compared Ivanka Trump's and Lara Trump's dress to twins in a scary movie. "The theme of Tiffany Trump's bridal shower was "pastel terror," they wrote, while another vented that Ivanka should have hosted the event in the first place.

"Yesterday Tiffany Trump had a lavish bridal shower. Not hosted by her sister and not at Mar a Lago. Instead hosted by a wealthy friend. And still the timing is wildly inappropriate. But we who are not billionaires need to be reminded that election results don't matter to them," a second person fumed.