Fans Blast Tiffany Trump's Lavish Bridal Shower As The Outfits Were 'Pastel Terror'
Tiffany Trump held a lavish bridal shower in early November prior to her wedding to Michael Boulos. However, many fans weighed in on the affair, with some commenting on the floral outfits.
One person compared Ivanka Trump's and Lara Trump's dress to twins in a scary movie. "The theme of Tiffany Trump's bridal shower was "pastel terror," they wrote, while another vented that Ivanka should have hosted the event in the first place.
"Yesterday Tiffany Trump had a lavish bridal shower. Not hosted by her sister and not at Mar a Lago. Instead hosted by a wealthy friend. And still the timing is wildly inappropriate. But we who are not billionaires need to be reminded that election results don't matter to them," a second person fumed.
As OK! previously reported, Tiffany's big day is set to happen on Saturday, November 12, but due to the weather forecast, she is nervous a hurricane will ruin the plans.
“They’ve sent staff home,” an insider at the luxurious club dished. “Tiffany is still there. Some guests came in for the week, and they had all these things planned. It was going to be a whole over-the-top thing. They had to cancel events today and canceled a golf outing for tomorrow. Everyone is stuck inside.”
To make matters worse, Palm Beach International Airport canceled all flights, making it hard for people to arrive.
“Friday is supposed to be a welcome dinner and they aren’t sure it’s going to happen … Tiffany is flipping out," the source shared of the Mar-a-Lago event.
Tiffany's father, Donald Trump, is also furious after the Election Day results came in, as some people he endorsed did not come out on top.
Of course, people couldn't help but poke fun at the situation, as the former president may be fuming all weekend long. One person said, "Tiffany Trump is getting married at Mar-a-Lago on Saturday. A hurricane just ravaged the grounds. Her father is in a foul mood because he fu*ked up the midterms…and indictments are looming. Sorry, Tiff, it sucks to be a Trump," while another said, Tiffany Trump is getting married at Mar-a-LARDO this weekend. Reporters are saying that Trump is having a meltdown over the election. FOX just called him weak on Truth Social. Imagine how fun that weddings going to be."