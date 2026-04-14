Ivanka Trump's Lonely Life: President's Daughter Confesses 'Privileged' Upbringing Forced Her to Keep 'Guard' Up and Left Her With 'No Friends'
April 14 2026, Updated 6:11 p.m. ET
Growing up as Donald Trump's "privileged" daughter wasn't all it was cracked up to be.
Ivanka Trump recently got candid about how her childhood often felt lonely despite growing up with wealth.
Ivanka Trump Says She's Had a 'Tumultuous' Life
Ivanka, 44, detailed her upbringing on an episode of the podcast "The Diary of a CEO," saying: "Being the child of famous parents and living such a privileged life, I had this guard, and that guard served me really well for a long time."
"Like I didn't have any friends despite the really tumultuous life that I've had — the ups and downs. Who really disappointed me, meaning close friends who didn't show up for me," the businesswoman recalled.
'I Have to Trust People'
The mother-of-three added it was "hard" for her to see some of her friends "change" due to parts of her life evolving that she had no real control over.
However, Ivanka learned to break down those tough walls she put up and let others into her world: "The only way to have connection, which is so fundamental to the human experience, is to build it and that requires trust."
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"So I have to trust people. Now I have a good radar. I'm not foolish. I think I'm a very good reader of people and I think it's one of my strengths," she noted.
She also opened up about how she deals with news and the constant public criticism her famous family has endured over the years.
"I think one of the things I've learned under moments in my life of tremendous sort of pressure and scrutiny is to find the signal in the noise, and that's probably the thing that has been most helpful to me," she said. "If you know what you stand for, then it really is just noise."
Ivanka Trump Married Husband Jared Kushner in 2009
Ivanka is the first and oldest daughter of Trump, 79, and his first late wife, Ivana. The Women Who Work author served in her father's first presidential administration as an unofficial advisor from 2017 until 2021.
Her husband, real estate developer Jared Kushner, also played a role in the businessman's presidencies as he acted as his de facto campaign manager and as his senior advisor.
The couple married in 2009 and share three kids — daughter Arabella, 14, as well as sons Joseph, 10, and Theodore, 8.