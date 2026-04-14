or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Ivanka Trump
OK LogoNEWS

Ivanka Trump's Lonely Life: President's Daughter Confesses 'Privileged' Upbringing Forced Her to Keep 'Guard' Up and Left Her With 'No Friends'

image of Ivanka trump
Source: @TheDiaryOfACEO/YouTube

Ivanka Trump got candid about her 'privileged' childhood.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

April 14 2026, Updated 6:11 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Growing up as Donald Trump's "privileged" daughter wasn't all it was cracked up to be.

Ivanka Trump recently got candid about how her childhood often felt lonely despite growing up with wealth.

Article continues below advertisement

Ivanka Trump Says She's Had a 'Tumultuous' Life

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Source: @TheDiaryOfACEO/YouTube

'I didn't have any friends despite the really tumultuous life that I've had,' Ivanka Trump admitted.

Ivanka, 44, detailed her upbringing on an episode of the podcast "The Diary of a CEO," saying: "Being the child of famous parents and living such a privileged life, I had this guard, and that guard served me really well for a long time."

"Like I didn't have any friends despite the really tumultuous life that I've had — the ups and downs. Who really disappointed me, meaning close friends who didn't show up for me," the businesswoman recalled.

Article continues below advertisement

'I Have to Trust People'

image of Ivanka trump
Source: MEGA

Ivanka Trump said she learned to break down her walls and trust others more.

The mother-of-three added it was "hard" for her to see some of her friends "change" due to parts of her life evolving that she had no real control over.

However, Ivanka learned to break down those tough walls she put up and let others into her world: "The only way to have connection, which is so fundamental to the human experience, is to build it and that requires trust."

Article continues below advertisement

MORE ON:
Ivanka Trump

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

image of Donald trump
Source: MEGA

Ivanka Trump is the POTUS' first daughter.

"So I have to trust people. Now I have a good radar. I'm not foolish. I think I'm a very good reader of people and I think it's one of my strengths," she noted.

She also opened up about how she deals with news and the constant public criticism her famous family has endured over the years.

Article continues below advertisement

image of Ivanka and Donald trump
Source: MEGA

Ivanka Trump served as an unofficial advisor to her father, Donald Trump, during his first presidency.

"I think one of the things I've learned under moments in my life of tremendous sort of pressure and scrutiny is to find the signal in the noise, and that's probably the thing that has been most helpful to me," she said. "If you know what you stand for, then it really is just noise."

Article continues below advertisement

Ivanka Trump Married Husband Jared Kushner in 2009

image of Ivanka trump and jared Kushner
Source: MEGA

Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner share three kids together.

Ivanka is the first and oldest daughter of Trump, 79, and his first late wife, Ivana. The Women Who Work author served in her father's first presidential administration as an unofficial advisor from 2017 until 2021.

Her husband, real estate developer Jared Kushner, also played a role in the businessman's presidencies as he acted as his de facto campaign manager and as his senior advisor.

The couple married in 2009 and share three kids — daughter Arabella, 14, as well as sons Joseph, 10, and Theodore, 8.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.