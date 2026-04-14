Ivanka Trump's Lonely Life: President's Daughter Confesses 'Privileged' Upbringing Forced Her to Keep 'Guard' Up and Left Her With 'No Friends'

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Growing up as Donald Trump's "privileged" daughter wasn't all it was cracked up to be. Ivanka Trump recently got candid about how her childhood often felt lonely despite growing up with wealth.

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Ivanka Trump Says She's Had a 'Tumultuous' Life

Source: @TheDiaryOfACEO/YouTube 'I didn't have any friends despite the really tumultuous life that I've had,' Ivanka Trump admitted.

Ivanka, 44, detailed her upbringing on an episode of the podcast "The Diary of a CEO," saying: "Being the child of famous parents and living such a privileged life, I had this guard, and that guard served me really well for a long time." "Like I didn't have any friends despite the really tumultuous life that I've had — the ups and downs. Who really disappointed me, meaning close friends who didn't show up for me," the businesswoman recalled.

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'I Have to Trust People'

Source: MEGA Ivanka Trump said she learned to break down her walls and trust others more.

The mother-of-three added it was "hard" for her to see some of her friends "change" due to parts of her life evolving that she had no real control over. However, Ivanka learned to break down those tough walls she put up and let others into her world: "The only way to have connection, which is so fundamental to the human experience, is to build it and that requires trust."

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Source: MEGA Ivanka Trump is the POTUS' first daughter.

"So I have to trust people. Now I have a good radar. I'm not foolish. I think I'm a very good reader of people and I think it's one of my strengths," she noted. She also opened up about how she deals with news and the constant public criticism her famous family has endured over the years.

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Source: MEGA Ivanka Trump served as an unofficial advisor to her father, Donald Trump, during his first presidency.

"I think one of the things I've learned under moments in my life of tremendous sort of pressure and scrutiny is to find the signal in the noise, and that's probably the thing that has been most helpful to me," she said. "If you know what you stand for, then it really is just noise."

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Ivanka Trump Married Husband Jared Kushner in 2009

Source: MEGA Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner share three kids together.