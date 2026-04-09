Ivanka Trump Breaks Down Over Her Mom Ivana's Death: 'It Hits Different'
April 9 2026, Published 2:10 p.m. ET
Ivanka Trump broke down in tears while reflecting on the unexpected 2022 death of her mother, Ivana Trump.
Appearing on British entrepreneur Steven Bartlett’s podcast, Diary of a CEO, the 44-year-old daughter of Ivana and President Donald Trump described losing a parent as "hitting different," especially when it happens unexpectedly.
She expressed deep regret over the years "robbed" by the COVID-19 pandemic just before her mother's passing.
For the first time, she revealed that she sought professional mental health help to cope with the "back-to-back" personal crises that hit her family within a few short weeks.
Beyond her mother's death, Ivanka spoke about her husband Jared Kushner’s second battle with thyroid cancer in August 2022 and watching the assassination attempt on her father in real-time.
She noted that since her mother's death, she has "dug into her story" and feels she understands her more fully now as a fellow mother — she has three children with Jared — than she did when Ivana was alive.
“I wanted to make sure I'm really good at being tough,” Ivanka said, crying as she revealed that her 99-year-old grandmother, Ivana’s mother, lives with her in Miami.
“It's a blessing to have her in our home," she said, "telling her stories and stories of my mother, who they sadly didn't get to know,” she said of her own children.
“Losing a parent — it hits different,” she added, “especially unexpectedly, especially post-COVID because it robbed us of so many years,” she said, even though it was her father who initially called the pandemic a left-wing hoax.
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Ivana died on July 14, 2022, at age 73, following a fall at her Manhattan home. The New York City medical examiner ruled the death an accident caused by "blunt impact injuries.”
At the time, Ivanka shared a tribute calling her mother "the ultimate role model" who "modeled strength, tenacity, and determination.”
Ivana (born Ivana Marie Zelníčková), Donald’s first wife, is also the mother of Donald Jr., 48, and Eric, 42. The couple was married in 1977 and remained a high-profile "power couple" in New York throughout the 1980s before their widely publicized divorce, sparked by Donald’s affair with second wife Marla Maples, the mother of Tiffany Trump, 32.
Ivana was granted the divorce on the grounds of "cruel and inhuman treatment."
Despite the "explosive" nature of their split, during their 1990 divorce deposition, Ivana said Donald had “raped” her, an accusation she disavowed years later. The two eventually reconciled and remained on friendly terms later in life. Ivana even served as a "secret advisor" to Donald during his presidency.
She was controversially buried at the Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey.