'Beautiful' Ivanka Trump, 43, Lusted Over by Football Star Eli Ricks, 23, After White House Visit: 'Exactly My Type'

Photo of Eli Ricks, Ivanka Trump.
Source: @eliasricks/instagram;MEGA

Eli Ricks seems to have a crush on Ivanka Trump!

By:

April 29 2025, Published 4:51 p.m. ET

Philadelphia Eagles player Eli Ricks had a memorable trip to the White House on Monday, April 28 due to Ivanka Trump's presence!

eli ricks instagram
Source: @eliasricks/instagram

Eli Ricks posed while at the White House.

"Donald Trump['s] daughter is beautiful d---," he wrote in one post on X. "After seeing her in person Ivanka is exactly my type."

Ricks posted two photos of himself near portraits of President Trump on his Instagram Stories.

eli ricks ivanks trump whitehouse
Source: @dto.rok./instagram;@ivankatrump/instagram

Eli Ricks posed with the president and Ivanka Trump.

The football star, 23, raved about his time at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.

Meanwhile, the blonde babe is married to Jared Kushner, and they share three kids.

MORE ON:
Ivanka Trump

For her part, Ivanka posted a cute photo of one of her kiddos playing football on the grounds of the White House.

"Celebrating with champions at the White House today! 🏅🎉 Congratulations to the @philadelphiaeagles on an amazing season and Super Bowl win !My highlight of the day? Theo challenging @saquon to a race in the Rose Garden after my father wisely demurred ! 😂 Thanks Saquon for being such a great sport ! 🦅🏆🥰📷: White House photographer @dto.rok. Thanks for capturing the moment ! 😊," she captioned the sweet clip.

eli ricks whitehouse football
Source: @ivankatrump/instagram

Ivanka Trump's kids played with the athlete's at the White House.

Meanwhile, Eli also showed support for Saquon Barkley after he was seen golfing with the president, 78, in New Jersey.

“lol some people are really upset cause I played golfed and flew to the White House with the PRESIDENT,” Saquon posted via X on Monday, April 28. “Maybe I just respect the office, not a hard concept to understand. Just golfed with Obama not too long ago…and look forward to finishing my round with Trump!”

eli ricks instagram
Source: @eliasricks/instagram

Eli Ricks gushed over Ivanka Trump on X.

During the Eagles' visit, Donald called out Taylor Swift yet again.

"I was there along with Taylor Swift," Donald Trump said about the Super Bowl in February.

"How did that work out?" he asked before repeating the question: "How did that one work out?"

This is hardly the first time Trump has taken a jab at the singer.

While appearing on Fox & Friends in 2024, he continued to call out the artist.

"I was not a Taylor Swift fan," he said on the show. "It was just a question of time. ... But she’s a very liberal person. She seems to always endorse a Democrat. And she’ll probably pay a price for it in the marketplace."

