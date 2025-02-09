Taylor Swift Arrives at Super Bowl 2025 Rewearing Ruby 'T' Charm From Grammys — Watch
Taylor Swift is keeping Travis Kelce close to her heart.
When the pop star, 35, arrived to the Super Bowl 2025 on Sunday, February 9, she was spotted wearing a white blazer along with matching boots and denim shorts. She accessorized the outfit with a ruby "T" leg chain — the same one she wore to the 2025 Grammy Awards one week prior.
The "Cruel Summer" songstress was spotted with girl gang, which included Ice Spice and the Haim sisters.
The night before, the Grammy winner was seen at a restaurant in New Orleans alongside her pals — Danielle and Alana Haim, Kylie Kelce, her mom, Andrea Swift, and her dad, Scott Swift.
In a video clip, Kylie, 32, was seen talking with the singer's dad and mom when they popped by Gianna Restaurant, an Italian hotspot in the famous city.
On Friday, February 7, the 35-year-old athlete and Taylor enjoyed a double date with Patrick and Brittany Mahomes at Lilette. The pair sat in a small, separate room.
Travis recently gushed over his lady's style. When a reporter asked if he and the blonde babe plan their outfits together, they said they don't "necessarily coordinate."
But when it comes to his girlfriend's game-day outfits, he said, “Tay’s always gonna be dressed head-to-toe looking the flyest.”
Amid rumors Travis could get down on one knee, one insider said the two are happy as can be.
“He is so open about Taylor being The One,” said a source. “He wants to spend the rest of his life with her and vice versa.”
“Everyone in Travis and Taylor’s world assumes an engagement is coming,” the source dished about the pair, who started dating in 2023. “In fact, a lot of people find it pretty extraordinary that it hasn’t happened already.”
“Taking Taylor aside after the game and asking her to marry him would be the ultimate romantic gesture," they dished.
One reporter recently asked if he planned to propose, to which the NFL star replied, "Wouldn't you like to know," as he smiled at the camera.
Though he didn't give a straightforward answer, he didn't hesitate to compliment the superstar.
"Oh, she's quite the cook. I'm a breakfast guy, man. I would say her homemade Pop Tarts are unbelievable," he shared.