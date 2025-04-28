or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > NFL
OK LogoNEWS

Saquon Barkley Defends Golfing With Donald Trump After He 'Upset' Critics in Scathing Message

Photo of Saquon Barkley and President Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Saquon Barkley clapped back at haters of his political activities.

By:

April 28 2025, Published 1:16 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Saquon Barkley is setting aside his quarterback's hesitations and spending time with a new, high-profile pal: President Donald Trump.

Just days after Jalen Hurts awkwardly addressed whether he will be joining the Philadelphia Eagles at the White House, Barkley was all smiles leaving Marine One with the president on Sunday, April 27.

Article continues below advertisement
saquon barkley defends golfing president donald trump scathing message
Source: MEGA

Saquon Barkley clapped back at haters after he was criticized for golfing with Donald Trump.

Article continues below advertisement

Fans flooded the comments section of Barkley's social media channels with hate following his time with the Republican.

"Father. Athlete. Supporter of fascism," one person wrote, while another expressed how he "lost so much respect" for him.

"This is why we support Jalen and not you," a social media user added.

Article continues below advertisement

However, Barkley, 28, isn't taking their feedback to heart, as on Monday, April 28, he wrote on X, "lol some people are really upset cause I played golfed [sic] and flew to the White House with the PRESIDENT. Maybe I just respect the office, not a hard concept to understand. Just golfed with Obama not too long ago…and look forward to finishing my round with Trump ! Now ya get out my mentions with all this politics and have amazing day."

Article continues below advertisement
saquon barkley defends golfing president donald trump scathing message
Source: MEGA

Saquon Barkley spent the afternoon with President Donald Trump.

Article continues below advertisement

The star running back spent the afternoon with President Trump at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster in New Jersey before the pair took a ride together.

Although Barkley's politics are not confirmed, he was seen sitting at a table filled with people donning "Make America Great Again" baseball hats.

"What a nice guy he is," President Trump told a reporter of his time with the 2025 AP NFL Offensive Player of the Year. "I wanted to race him, but I decided not to do it."

MORE ON:
NFL

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
saquon barkley defends golfing president donald trump scathing message
Source: MEGA

Saquon Barkley is a running back on the Philadelphia Eagles.

Article continues below advertisement

The new friends' outing comes just three days after Eagles quarterback Hurts made headlines for his reaction to a reporter asking whether or not he would be visiting the White House with his Super Bowl-winning teammates on Monday, April 28.

"Umm..." Hurts answered the question, glancing uncomfortably off to the side. After a few moments of awkward silence, the journalist quipped, "Got it, thank you," before the football star moved on to his next interview.

Although he has not explicitly stated his opinion on President Trump, Hurts' consistent, ambiguous replies have been telling.

Back in February, he was asked his thoughts on the political figure attending Super Bowl LIX, to which he bluntly stated, "He's welcome to do what he wants."

Furthermore, he admitted there was no added pressure for him and his teammates knowing the Trump administration would be in attendance at the big game.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

President Donald Trump said Saquon Barkley is a 'nice guy.'

Article continues below advertisement

By contrast, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce expressed what an "honor" it was having President Trump at the Super Bowl.

"It's awesome," Kelce said during a press conference. "It's a great honor. No matter who the president is, I'm excited because it's the biggest game of my life. And having the president there, you know, it's the best country in the world. So, that'd be pretty cool."

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes agreed it's "always cool to be able to play in front of a sitting president."

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @nowthisimpact/TikTok

Jalen Hurts gave an awkward response to the Philadelphia Eagles visiting the White House.

The Philadelphia Eagles have a history of rejecting time with President Trump, as when they won the Super Bowl in 2018, they were also invited to visit the White House — however, too few players were keen on attending, so the businessman reneged on his offer.

"The Philadelphia Eagles Football Team was invited to the White House. Unfortunately, only a small number of players decided to come, and we canceled the event," Trump said at the time. "Staying in the Locker Room for the playing of our National Anthem is as disrespectful to our country as kneeling. Sorry!"

He continued, "The Eagles wanted to send a smaller delegation, but the 1,000 fans planning to attend the event deserve better. These fans are still invited to the White House to be part of a different type of ceremony — one that will honor our great country, pay tribute to the heroes who fight to protect it, and loudly and proudly play the National Anthem."

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.