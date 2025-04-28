Saquon Barkley Defends Golfing With Donald Trump After He 'Upset' Critics in Scathing Message

The new friends' outing comes just three days after Eagles quarterback Hurts made headlines for his reaction to a reporter asking whether or not he would be visiting the White House with his Super Bowl-winning teammates on Monday, April 28.

"Umm..." Hurts answered the question, glancing uncomfortably off to the side. After a few moments of awkward silence, the journalist quipped, "Got it, thank you," before the football star moved on to his next interview.

Although he has not explicitly stated his opinion on President Trump, Hurts' consistent, ambiguous replies have been telling.

Back in February, he was asked his thoughts on the political figure attending Super Bowl LIX, to which he bluntly stated, "He's welcome to do what he wants."

Furthermore, he admitted there was no added pressure for him and his teammates knowing the Trump administration would be in attendance at the big game.