Saquon Barkley Defends Golfing With Donald Trump After He 'Upset' Critics in Scathing Message
Saquon Barkley is setting aside his quarterback's hesitations and spending time with a new, high-profile pal: President Donald Trump.
Just days after Jalen Hurts awkwardly addressed whether he will be joining the Philadelphia Eagles at the White House, Barkley was all smiles leaving Marine One with the president on Sunday, April 27.
Fans flooded the comments section of Barkley's social media channels with hate following his time with the Republican.
"Father. Athlete. Supporter of fascism," one person wrote, while another expressed how he "lost so much respect" for him.
"This is why we support Jalen and not you," a social media user added.
However, Barkley, 28, isn't taking their feedback to heart, as on Monday, April 28, he wrote on X, "lol some people are really upset cause I played golfed [sic] and flew to the White House with the PRESIDENT. Maybe I just respect the office, not a hard concept to understand. Just golfed with Obama not too long ago…and look forward to finishing my round with Trump ! Now ya get out my mentions with all this politics and have amazing day."
The star running back spent the afternoon with President Trump at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster in New Jersey before the pair took a ride together.
Although Barkley's politics are not confirmed, he was seen sitting at a table filled with people donning "Make America Great Again" baseball hats.
"What a nice guy he is," President Trump told a reporter of his time with the 2025 AP NFL Offensive Player of the Year. "I wanted to race him, but I decided not to do it."
The new friends' outing comes just three days after Eagles quarterback Hurts made headlines for his reaction to a reporter asking whether or not he would be visiting the White House with his Super Bowl-winning teammates on Monday, April 28.
"Umm..." Hurts answered the question, glancing uncomfortably off to the side. After a few moments of awkward silence, the journalist quipped, "Got it, thank you," before the football star moved on to his next interview.
Although he has not explicitly stated his opinion on President Trump, Hurts' consistent, ambiguous replies have been telling.
Back in February, he was asked his thoughts on the political figure attending Super Bowl LIX, to which he bluntly stated, "He's welcome to do what he wants."
Furthermore, he admitted there was no added pressure for him and his teammates knowing the Trump administration would be in attendance at the big game.
By contrast, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce expressed what an "honor" it was having President Trump at the Super Bowl.
"It's awesome," Kelce said during a press conference. "It's a great honor. No matter who the president is, I'm excited because it's the biggest game of my life. And having the president there, you know, it's the best country in the world. So, that'd be pretty cool."
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes agreed it's "always cool to be able to play in front of a sitting president."
The Philadelphia Eagles have a history of rejecting time with President Trump, as when they won the Super Bowl in 2018, they were also invited to visit the White House — however, too few players were keen on attending, so the businessman reneged on his offer.
"The Philadelphia Eagles Football Team was invited to the White House. Unfortunately, only a small number of players decided to come, and we canceled the event," Trump said at the time. "Staying in the Locker Room for the playing of our National Anthem is as disrespectful to our country as kneeling. Sorry!"
He continued, "The Eagles wanted to send a smaller delegation, but the 1,000 fans planning to attend the event deserve better. These fans are still invited to the White House to be part of a different type of ceremony — one that will honor our great country, pay tribute to the heroes who fight to protect it, and loudly and proudly play the National Anthem."