Ivanka Trump Criticized For Being 'Extremely Skinny' While Wearing Western Outfit: Photo
Ivanka Trump looked like she's having the best time in the west, but people couldn't help but point out how she is shrinking as of late.
"🤠🤠," the businesswoman, 41, captioned a photo of herself wearing a black vest, a belt and pants.
Fans quickly took to the comments section to criticize her frame. One person wrote, "Not a nice picture of you!!!" while another added, "Eat more! You are beautiful but really eat momma."
A third person added, "Wow yo 2 skinny." while a fourth person said, "What's wrong with you, Ivanka? You are extremely skinny."
However, some people loved the fit. One person said, "Very fun outfit," while another said, "Slayyy 😍🔥 country queen !! 🤠."
The blonde beauty, who is married to Jared Kushner, also posted some shots of herself on a horse, in addition to some beautiful scenery.
As OK! previously reported, the fashion mogul, who is rumored to be feuding with her husband, previously called out Kushner, 41, for not sticking to the dress code when they went to a theme party.
"Warming up for @managermyles 30th birthday 1920's style. HBD," she captioned a video of herself dancing around in a white dress.
"Swinging into the night in one of my mother's favorite vintage Bob Mackie dresses. Jared clearly failed to comply with the 1920s theme!" she captioned another photo of Kushner wearing a casual outfit.
The pair, who share daughter Arabella, 11, and sons Joseph, 9, and Theodore, 6, have not been seeing eye to eye on certain issues.
“It’s all falling apart,” an insider dished. “They’re always fighting and can barely contain their growing animosity for each other even when they appear in public. It’s a toxic situation right now."
Kushner apparently doesn't want Ivanka's father, Donald Trump, in the picture going forward.
“Jared recognized Donald had become radioactive, and he pushed Ivanka to abandon her father for the sake of their own reputations and the future of their children,” the insider shared.
“They still have grand ambitions and consider themselves card-carrying power brokers. But Jared knew if Ivanka continued to stand by her dad, all of his big business connections would go out the window!” the source added. “Ivanka had a rotten time toward the end of her dad’s reign and in the many months that followed as the whole family was put through the wringer by the messy way it all ended."