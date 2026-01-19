Ivanka Trump Flaunts Tiny Waist and Long Legs in Short Dress While Celebrating Husband Jared Kushner's 45th Birthday: Photos

Article continues below advertisement

Ivanka Trump got dolled up to celebrate husband Jared Kushner's 45 birthday. On Saturday, January 17, the mother-of-three posted photos from the family celebration, where they attended a show with their children.

Source: @ivankatrump/instagram Ivanka Trump showed off her figure while celebrating husband Jared Kushner's birthday.

Trump, 44, wowed in a waist-cinching sleeveless black mini dress that featured gold designs. She paired the frock with sheer black tights and black stiletto heels. Kushner wore a black sweater and matching jeans, as did their sons, Theo, 9, and Joseph, 12. Daughter Arabella, 14, donned a long metallic gray dress. The former fashion designer paid tribute to her husband in the caption of the upload, writing, "Happy 45th birthday Jared! 🤍Grateful to celebrate surrounded by the people who know and love you best."

Ivanka Trump Honors Jared Kushner on Social Media

Source: @ivankatrump/instagram The couple share three children.

"You lead with thoughtfulness, vision, and heart, and you show up for your family with the same consistency, love and intention you bring to everything else. Our children are learning from you what commitment looks like, what safety feels like, and how quiet, consistent devotion compounds over time. That is your legacy above anything else," she continued. "I feel endlessly grateful to build a life beside you." Both Kim and Khloé Kardashian "liked" the post, while countless fans left their birthdays wishes for the businessman in the comments section.

Source: @ivankatrump/instagram The first daughter paid tribute to her husband via Instagram.

As OK! reported, Ivanka chose to step down from politics and is not working in the White House for dad Donald Trump's second term as president. "I went through years of craziness. Unfortunately ... you know, there is a darkness to that world that I don't really want to welcome into mine," the first daughter confessed on the "Skinny Confidential" podcast of why she quit politics. "You become a little bit calloused."

"It's very dark, negative," the star explained. "And some people love like the gladiator aspect of it, the fight. That was never me." When it came to how often Ivanka had to work, she replied, "Oh my gosh, I don't think I saw sunlight for four years." The blonde beauty confirmed the "main reason" she won't work in the White House again is because she knows "the cost. And it's a price that I'm not willing to make my kids bear." "I hate politics," she declared.

Source: @ivankatrump/instagram The ex-fashion designer chose not to work in dad Donald Trump's administration this time around.