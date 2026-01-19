Ivanka Trump Flaunts Tiny Waist and Long Legs in Short Dress While Celebrating Husband Jared Kushner's 45th Birthday: Photos
Jan. 19 2026, Updated 1:19 p.m. ET
Ivanka Trump got dolled up to celebrate husband Jared Kushner's 45 birthday.
On Saturday, January 17, the mother-of-three posted photos from the family celebration, where they attended a show with their children.
Trump, 44, wowed in a waist-cinching sleeveless black mini dress that featured gold designs. She paired the frock with sheer black tights and black stiletto heels. Kushner wore a black sweater and matching jeans, as did their sons, Theo, 9, and Joseph, 12.
Daughter Arabella, 14, donned a long metallic gray dress.
The former fashion designer paid tribute to her husband in the caption of the upload, writing, "Happy 45th birthday Jared! 🤍Grateful to celebrate surrounded by the people who know and love you best."
Ivanka Trump Honors Jared Kushner on Social Media
"You lead with thoughtfulness, vision, and heart, and you show up for your family with the same consistency, love and intention you bring to everything else. Our children are learning from you what commitment looks like, what safety feels like, and how quiet, consistent devotion compounds over time. That is your legacy above anything else," she continued. "I feel endlessly grateful to build a life beside you."
Both Kim and Khloé Kardashian "liked" the post, while countless fans left their birthdays wishes for the businessman in the comments section.
- Kim Kardashian Gushes Over BFF Ivanka Trump as Former First Daughter Celebrates Husband Jared Kushner's Birthday: Photos
- Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner and Their Kids Celebrate Father's Day in New Jersey Without Donald Trump: Photos
- Ivanka Trump Wears Strapless White Top and Matching Skirt While Attending Miami Beach Party With Husband Jared Kushner: Photos
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
As OK! reported, Ivanka chose to step down from politics and is not working in the White House for dad Donald Trump's second term as president.
"I went through years of craziness. Unfortunately ... you know, there is a darkness to that world that I don't really want to welcome into mine," the first daughter confessed on the "Skinny Confidential" podcast of why she quit politics. "You become a little bit calloused."
"It's very dark, negative," the star explained. "And some people love like the gladiator aspect of it, the fight. That was never me."
When it came to how often Ivanka had to work, she replied, "Oh my gosh, I don't think I saw sunlight for four years."
The blonde beauty confirmed the "main reason" she won't work in the White House again is because she knows "the cost. And it's a price that I'm not willing to make my kids bear."
"I hate politics," she declared.
These days, she's focused on raising her three kids in Miami, Florida, but she has remained supportive of her father, even attending his January 2025 inauguration.
"I’m proud of his determination, resilience and commitment to our country. This moment is both historic and humbling," she penned on social media at the time. "My prayer is for strength, wisdom, and compassion to guide his every decision. May he lead with understanding and an open heart, striving to bring unity where there is division and peace where there is conflict."
"Let’s support one another as Americans, and may God bless and guide my father and us all," added Ivanka.