Jack Antonoff Jokes About Margaret Qualley Split After Fans Request for Him to Sing 'Let's Get Married' During Concert
Sept. 17 2026, Updated 11:27 a.m. ET
Jack Antonoff appeared to acknowledge his split from Margaret Qualley with a joke after a fan requested his Bleachers song "Let's Get Married" during a recent concert.
"Absolutely not. Read the news, brother," according to footage from the show.
The exchange took place during Bleachers' concert at the Troubadour in Los Angeles on September 15, marking the musician's first apparent public acknowledgment of the couple's separation.
Antonoff Maintained He Loves the Song
The fan's request carried particular significance given the recent development in the singer-songwriter's marriage.
Antonoff, however, made clear that his reaction was directed at the request, not the song itself.
"No, I love that song," he said, explaining that he wrote it roughly 11 years ago.
Qualley Is Focusing on Her Wellness After the Split
Antonoff's comments came days after Qualley discussed taking care of herself during a red-carpet interview at the Toronto International Film Festival.
When Tyrone Edwards asked if she was putting time into her own well-being, Qualley replied, "Yeah, yeah, I'm trying to do that."
She clarified, "You know, trying to ground yourself in your own life and have that group of friends that you can count on, that can count on you."
She also mentioned she was spending time in nature, before the conversation took a lighter turn toward another constant in her life: her dog.
"And a little puppy love. Like I bring my dog everywhere," Qualley said, confirming that the pet had even accompanied her to TIFF.
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Antonoff and Qualley Separated Shortly Before Their Anniversary
Antonoff and Qualley went their separate ways earlier this year after nearly three years of marriage, with People confirming the split in July.
The former couple first sparked romance rumors in 2021 and married in August 2023.
Following the announcement of their breakup, Qualley's representative issued a firm statement addressing circulating rumors of infidelity and trust issues, labeling those media narratives as "categorically untrue."
"There was no infidelity or anything outside of respect and partnership in this relationship. They [Antonoff and Qualley] have deep love and care for one another," said the representative.
The Song Is Not What It Seems
Despite becoming part of Antonoff and Qualley's wedding, the song was written years before their relationship began.
"I wrote this the day after [President Donald Trump] was elected," Antonoff said in a video shared in November 2017, explaining that the election left him feeling "devastated" and "freaked out."
The song came from a desire to hold close the people and things that mattered to him during an unsettling moment.
"It made me want to grab everything and say, 'Let's get married, let's stay here,'" he explained. "It's not quite the love song it seems."
Bleachers released the track in 2017 as part of Gone Now.