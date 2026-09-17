NEWS Jack Antonoff Jokes About Margaret Qualley Split After Fans Request for Him to Sing 'Let's Get Married' During Concert Source: MEGA Jack Antonoff declined to play "Let's Get Married" after a fan requested it, hinting at his split from Margaret Qualley. Joshua Sila Sept. 17 2026, Updated 11:27 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Jack Antonoff appeared to acknowledge his split from Margaret Qualley with a joke after a fan requested his Bleachers song "Let's Get Married" during a recent concert. "Absolutely not. Read the news, brother," according to footage from the show. The exchange took place during Bleachers' concert at the Troubadour in Los Angeles on September 15, marking the musician's first apparent public acknowledgment of the couple's separation.

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Antonoff Maintained He Loves the Song

Source: MEGA Jack Antonoff jokingly told the fan to 'read the news.'

The fan's request carried particular significance given the recent development in the singer-songwriter's marriage. Antonoff, however, made clear that his reaction was directed at the request, not the song itself. "No, I love that song," he said, explaining that he wrote it roughly 11 years ago.

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Qualley Is Focusing on Her Wellness After the Split

Source: MEGA Margaret Qualley rcently confirmed that she is taking good care of herself following the split.

Antonoff's comments came days after Qualley discussed taking care of herself during a red-carpet interview at the Toronto International Film Festival. When Tyrone Edwards asked if she was putting time into her own well-being, Qualley replied, "Yeah, yeah, I'm trying to do that." She clarified, "You know, trying to ground yourself in your own life and have that group of friends that you can count on, that can count on you." She also mentioned she was spending time in nature, before the conversation took a lighter turn toward another constant in her life: her dog. "And a little puppy love. Like I bring my dog everywhere," Qualley said, confirming that the pet had even accompanied her to TIFF.

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Antonoff and Qualley Separated Shortly Before Their Anniversary

Source: MEGA Jack Antonoff and Margaret Qualley were married nearly three years.

Antonoff and Qualley went their separate ways earlier this year after nearly three years of marriage, with People confirming the split in July. The former couple first sparked romance rumors in 2021 and married in August 2023. Following the announcement of their breakup, Qualley's representative issued a firm statement addressing circulating rumors of infidelity and trust issues, labeling those media narratives as "categorically untrue." "There was no infidelity or anything outside of respect and partnership in this relationship. They [Antonoff and Qualley] have deep love and care for one another," said the representative.

The Song Is Not What It Seems

Source: MEGA Antonoff's song was inspired by the political events of 2016.