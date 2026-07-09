Jack Antonoff and Margaret Qualley's Relationship Timeline: Inside Their Nearly 3-Year Marriage After Shocking Separation

Article continues below advertisement

Jack Antonoff and Margaret Qualley have reportedly ended their nearly three-year marriage. The now-estranged couple wed on August 19, 2023, two years after they first sparked dating rumors. Despite their 11-year age gap, they often gushed about each other, with Qualley once calling Antonoff her "person." Following their reported separation, OK! is looking back at Antonoff and Qualley's whirlwind romance.

Article continues below advertisement

August 2021: Jack Antonoff and Margaret Qualley Sparked Dating Rumors

Source: MEGA Jack Antonoff and Margaret Qualley were married for nearly three years.

Antonoff and Qualley were first romantically linked in August 2021, after they were spotted on a PDA-filled ice cream date in Brooklyn. They were photographed kissing at one point during the outing. "The second I met my partner a cynical part of me died — the very Jewish, analytical, endlessly-weighing-everything part," Antonoff said of meeting Qualley in an interview with i-D.

Article continues below advertisement

October 2021: Dating Speculation Intensified

Source: MEGA Their marriage has reportedly been 'rocky' prior to their separation.

The speculation picked up steam when the Bleachers lead vocalist and The Nice Guys actress enjoyed another loved-up public appearance in Tribeca on October 7, 2021. A few days later, they were seen spending time together in West Hollywood.

Article continues below advertisement

March 2022: Jack Antonoff and Margaret Qualley Made Their Red Carpet Debut as a Couple

Source: MEGA Jack Antonoff and Margaret Qualley have an 11-year age gap.

Antonoff and Qualley confirmed their romance with their red carpet debut at the AFI Awards Luncheon on March 12, 2022. They were also present at the Critics Choice Awards on March 13, 2022, one day before they went Instagram official. "Date night," Qualley captioned the March 14, 2022, post. The pair also displayed their romance at the Grammy Awards in April 2022.

Article continues below advertisement

May 2022: Jack Antonoff and Margaret Qualley Got Engaged

Source: MEGA Margaret Qualley's awkward comment about Jack Antonoff's friend and frequent collaborator Taylor Swift resurfaced amid the separation reports.

After less than a year of dating, Antonoff and Qualley fueled engagement rumors when the Fosse/Verdon star debuted a diamond ring at the Cannes Film Festival on May 25, 2022. Qualley appeared to confirm their engagement on Instagram on May 31, 2022, sharing a photo of the ring as she hugged Antonoff's neck. "Oh I love him!" she wrote.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

August 19, 2023: Jack Antonoff and Margaret Qualley Tied the Knot

Source: MEGA Margaret Qualley was also noticeably absent from Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding celebration.

Antonoff and Qualley sealed their union with a kiss during a star-studded ceremony on New Jersey's Long Beach Island on August 19, 2023. During an appearance on The Late Night With Seth Meyers in December 2023, the multi-instrumentalist said their wedding day was "really beautiful." "Someone told me that when you die and when you get married is the only time everyone you love is in a room," said Antonoff. "And I was like, 'Oh that is just a thing someone says and I perform for a living so I don't mind if the attention is on me.' And then as soon as it started, my whole body became wet."

Article continues below advertisement

September 2023: Margaret Qualley Called Jack Antonoff Her 'Person' in an Interview

Source: MEGA Jack Antonoff went solo to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's nuptials.

In an interview with Harper's Bazaar published on September 21, 2023, the Maid actress expressed how "happy" she was that she "found [her] person." "And it's real. It's amazing. It's the best feeling in the world. I'm so excited and so at ease all at once," she added.

Article continues below advertisement

2023 – February 2026: Jack Antonoff and Margaret Qualley Stepped Out Together at Several Events Before Their Reported Split

Source: MEGA Jack Antonoff and Margaret Qualley made their last public appearance together at the 2026 Grammy Awards.

Antonoff and Qualley shared more red carpet moments together after their nuptials. They attended the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards, the 2025 Grammy Awards and the 2025 Oscars. The singer-songwriter, however, missed the 2025 Golden Globes in January 2025 because he was reportedly feeling unwell. "He's not here, he's sick," Qualley confirmed. "But my dad's here instead, so that's nice. He actually has [attended the Golden Globes] before! I think it's been, like, 20 years, but he's here." Antonoff and Qualley made their final red carpet appearance together at the 2026 Grammy Awards in February.

Article continues below advertisement

July 2026: Reports Claimed Jack Antonoff and Margaret Qualley Had Separated