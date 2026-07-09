All the Signs Jack Antonoff and Margaret Qualley Were Headed for a Split After Nearly 3 Years of Marriage

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Jack Antonoff and Margaret Qualley seemingly hinted at trouble in their marriage before reports of their separation emerged. On July 8, a source told a news outlet that Antonoff and Qualley had separated ahead of what would have been their third wedding anniversary. The pair's relationship had reportedly been "rocky," but a second insider claimed they "are figuring things out." Although neither has publicly confirmed the report, several signs appeared to suggest their marriage was on the rocks.

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Jack Antonoff and Margaret Qualley Made Their Final Public Appearance Together in February

Source: MEGA Jack Antonoff and Margaret Qualley were married for nearly three years.

Antonoff and Qualley, who were frequent fixtures on the red carpet, were last seen together publicly at the 2026 Grammy Awards in February. At the time, they arrived hand-in-hand at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, Calif.

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Margaret Qualley Changed Her Instagram Username and Removed Wedding Photos

Source: @sarahmargaretqualley23/Instagram Margaret Qualley unarchived one photo of Jack Antonoff.

In April, The Substance actress changed her Instagram username from @isimostar — which was a reference to a song by Antonoff's band, Bleachers — to @sarahmargaretqualley23. Qualley also quietly deleted photos of Antonoff from her social media account, including snaps from their 2023 wedding.

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Jack Antonoff Seemingly Dropped a Song About Margaret Qualley From Bleachers' Setlist

Source: MEGA They still follow each other on Instagram.

According to Extra TV, Antonoff's band left "Margaret," Lana Del Rey and Bleachers' song about Qualley, off their setlist in June. The track is from Del Rey's ninth studio album, Did You Know That There's a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd, which was released in March 2023. Del Rey and Antonoff performed the song for the first time at the High Water Festival in April 2023. "I love that song so much," Qualley shared in a 2024 interview. "It makes me feel like I'm living in a dream. She's my favorite poet. I adore her."

Margaret Qualley Skipped Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Wedding

Source: MEGA Jack Antonoff attended the nuptials solo.