Jack Nicholson, 87, Makes Rare Appearance in Sweet Photos With His Kids During Holiday Season
Jack Nicholson made a rare appearance, cozying up with his children in festive snapshots shared by his daughter Lorraine Nicholson via Instagram.
In the sweet photo, the Batman star wore a dark-striped shirt while the Click alum sported a black turtleneck.
“The giving season 🎁,” she captioned the post.
Jack shares Lorraine and Ray Nicholson with his ex-girlfriend, actress Rebecca Broussard. He also has four other children: Jennifer Nicholson, 59, Caleb Goddard, 52, Honey Hollman, 42, and Tessa Gourin, 30.
Of course, fans were thrilled to see the legendary actor, who stepped away from acting in 2010, thriving.
“Hey there is our legendary Jack, Happy New Year and hope you all had a Merry Christmas,” one follower wrote.
“It’s always good to see Jack 💪🏻,” another wrote, while a separate user commented, “So that’s [what] Jack looks like now.”
“Happy New Year! Please say hello to your dad. He is the best of the best,” a fourth exclaimed.
Most of Jack’s kids have spoken about their great relationship with their father.
"I like being Jack Nicholson's daughter and I'm proud of him, but people don't understand the pressures that come along with that," shared Jennifer, his eldest child, whom the Anger Management alum had with his first and only wife, Sandra Knight.
In 2010, Lorraine told People her dad had a special nickname for her, saying, “Ever since I was a baby, he’s called me ‘Perf,’ short for perfect.”
Of all The Departed star’s children, Ray has followed most closely in his dad’s footsteps, as he pursued an acting career. His role in Smile 2 even drew comparisons to his father’s iconic grin from The Shining.
"Obviously, I love him. He’s my inspiration. I ate dinner with him every night. I studied it, that’s how I learned to be a human being," he said. "So of course we’re gonna be kind of similar.”
Jack has spoken in the past about his parenting approach with Lorraine and Ray.
"We've always gotten along. I want to be inspirational, or some kind of good influence on them without overburdening them. It's their time of life to find out who they are," he told AARP The Magazine in 2008.
He added: "I always read to them, from childhood on; I think that's a father's responsibility. I took them to things I knew they might not love — opera, ballet. They like going to the ball games with me. And they are very comfortable around show business; they are good set rats."
However, Jack’s youngest child, Tessa, has a very different story. The Stranger’s Arm alum, born in 1994 to Jennine Gourin, is estranged from Jack.
In a 2023 Newsweek essay, Tessa described growing up as his “illegitimate” daughter, writing, “The truth is, in all of my 28 years of life, we have never had a relationship.”
"Although I flew from New York City to Los Angeles to meet on the odd occasion as a young girl (at the behest of my mother), it was always clear that he wanted no part in my life. Have you ever been on a date and sensed that the other person just wasn't feeling it? That's pretty much how every interaction I have ever had with Jack Nicholson has gone," she added.
Tessa added that while the A Few Good Man star was active with his other children, he showed little interest in her.
“So many people have been forced to live with the pain of a parent's absence, famous or not,” she wrote.
In an interview with The Daily Beast, Tessa shared that her mother told her to keep her famous father’s identity a secret when she was younger. “I knew he was powerful and Daddy Warbucks-level rich, so I kind of equated my life to being like Orphan Annie’s,” she said.