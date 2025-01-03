NEWS Jack Nicholson, 87, Makes Rare Appearance in Sweet Photos With His Kids During Holiday Season Source: MEGA Jack Nicholson shared a rare and heartwarming holiday moment with his kids in a series of photos.

Jack Nicholson made a rare appearance, cozying up with his children in festive snapshots shared by his daughter Lorraine Nicholson via Instagram. In the sweet photo, the Batman star wore a dark-striped shirt while the Click alum sported a black turtleneck.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @lnicholson/Instagram Jack Nicholson, 87, made a rare appearance during the holiday season.

Article continues below advertisement

“The giving season 🎁,” she captioned the post.

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

Jack shares Lorraine and Ray Nicholson with his ex-girlfriend, actress Rebecca Broussard. He also has four other children: Jennifer Nicholson, 59, Caleb Goddard, 52, Honey Hollman, 42, and Tessa Gourin, 30.

Article continues below advertisement

Of course, fans were thrilled to see the legendary actor, who stepped away from acting in 2010, thriving. “Hey there is our legendary Jack, Happy New Year and hope you all had a Merry Christmas,” one follower wrote. “It’s always good to see Jack 💪🏻,” another wrote, while a separate user commented, “So that’s [what] Jack looks like now.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Jack Nicholson has largely stayed out of the public eye in recent years.

Article continues below advertisement

“Happy New Year! Please say hello to your dad. He is the best of the best,” a fourth exclaimed.

Article continues below advertisement

Most of Jack’s kids have spoken about their great relationship with their father. "I like being Jack Nicholson's daughter and I'm proud of him, but people don't understand the pressures that come along with that," shared Jennifer, his eldest child, whom the Anger Management alum had with his first and only wife, Sandra Knight.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @lnicholson/Instagram Fans were thrilled to see the legendary actor looking happy with his family.

Article continues below advertisement

In 2010, Lorraine told People her dad had a special nickname for her, saying, “Ever since I was a baby, he’s called me ‘Perf,’ short for perfect.” Of all The Departed star’s children, Ray has followed most closely in his dad’s footsteps, as he pursued an acting career. His role in Smile 2 even drew comparisons to his father’s iconic grin from The Shining.

Article continues below advertisement

"Obviously, I love him. He’s my inspiration. I ate dinner with him every night. I studied it, that’s how I learned to be a human being," he said. "So of course we’re gonna be kind of similar.”

Article continues below advertisement

Jack has spoken in the past about his parenting approach with Lorraine and Ray. "We've always gotten along. I want to be inspirational, or some kind of good influence on them without overburdening them. It's their time of life to find out who they are," he told AARP The Magazine in 2008. He added: "I always read to them, from childhood on; I think that's a father's responsibility. I took them to things I knew they might not love — opera, ballet. They like going to the ball games with me. And they are very comfortable around show business; they are good set rats."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA The legendary actor shared sweet photos with his children, including daughter Lorraine and son Ray.

Article continues below advertisement

However, Jack’s youngest child, Tessa, has a very different story. The Stranger’s Arm alum, born in 1994 to Jennine Gourin, is estranged from Jack. In a 2023 Newsweek essay, Tessa described growing up as his “illegitimate” daughter, writing, “The truth is, in all of my 28 years of life, we have never had a relationship.”

Article continues below advertisement

"Although I flew from New York City to Los Angeles to meet on the odd occasion as a young girl (at the behest of my mother), it was always clear that he wanted no part in my life. Have you ever been on a date and sensed that the other person just wasn't feeling it? That's pretty much how every interaction I have ever had with Jack Nicholson has gone," she added.

Article continues below advertisement

Tessa added that while the A Few Good Man star was active with his other children, he showed little interest in her. “So many people have been forced to live with the pain of a parent's absence, famous or not,” she wrote.