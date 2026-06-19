'Sorry You Weren't Invited': Jack Osbourne Bites Back at Critics for Attending White House UFC Fight

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Jack Osbourne is setting the record straight after facing criticism for attending a UFC event held at the White House. During the June 18 episode of his "Trying Not To Die Podcast," the son of late rock legend Ozzy Osbourne directly addressed the negative reactions he received online and made it clear he has no regrets about showing up.

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Source: Jack Osbourne/Youtube Jack Osbourne defended his decision to attend the UFC event at the White House after receiving criticism online.

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"Some of the comments I've been getting are completely insane and, like, what the f---? I went to a sporting event. That's it. I didn't go and throw my hat in the ring for political office. I wasn't going there to endorse a politician or some kind of foreign affairs issue. I literally went to the White House to go see UFC,” he began, flashing the remarks he received recently on the screen. "I simply attended a sporting event for a sport that I have a great amount of respect for and it's something that's been a part of my life for as long as I can remember. Shut the f--- up basically…deal with it! Sorry you weren’t invited,” he said elsewhere in the clip.

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Source: Jack Osbourne/Youtube

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Why Jack Accepted the Invitation

Source: MEGA Jack Osbourne said combat sports have been a major part of his life since childhood and influenced his decision to attend.

Jack went on to explain that combat sports have been a major part of his life for decades, making the invitation an easy decision. From childhood training to professional competition, he said martial arts have long been one of his biggest passions. "I have been in two combat sports my entire life. I started doing Taekwondo at 6. I used to go to Thailand every year in my late teens and early 20s to do Muay Thai. I have fought in Muay Thai fights professionally. In my 30s, I started doing jiu jitsu. I have attended UFC and Pride Fights going back to the early 2000s, and it's something that has been part of my life for as long as I can remember," shared Jack. "So when I got invited, by Dana White, to attend the fight at the White House, of course I would go."

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JACK OSBOURNE OWNS THE WHITE HOUSE:



“Ultimate Date Night” at UFC Freedom 250 Sparks Patriotic Firestorm 🇺🇸



Jack Osbourne showed up at the White House for UFC Freedom 250 with his wife. He called it the ultimate date night. He stood on American soil celebrating the nation's… pic.twitter.com/MHKRYJU3X5 — @XTexasGirlX (@XtexasgirlX) June 17, 2026 Source: @XtexasgirlX/X

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'It Was a Fight at the White House'

Source: MEGA The TV star argued that the event was about sports rather than politics and said most people would have accepted the invitation.

The television personality argued that most people would have accepted the same invitation regardless of their political views. He also suggested that hosting more sporting events at historic venues could be a positive thing. "Any person out there who would get an invite would have gone. There is no person I can't think of that would have been like, 'No, I'm not doing it because I don't approve of Orange Man' or whatever the f---. It's ridiculous. It was not a political event, or in my eyes it was not, it was a f------ fight at the White House. Who gives a s---? When I was there with my wife, I looked over and I was like, 'Hey, why does this not happen more often? It would be amazing to have sporting events at the White House.' In fact, there are politicians back in the day that used to do that, so just food for thought,” he ranted.

Defending His Father's Legacy

Source: MEGA Jack Osbourne strongly rejected comments claiming to know what his late father, Ozzy Osbourne, would have thought about the event.