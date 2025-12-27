or
Jack Osbourne Told Late Dad Ozzy About His Wife's Pregnancy Before Rocker's Sudden Death

split photo of Jack & Ozzy Osbourne
Source: MEGA

Jack Osbourne announced that he is expecting his fifth child shortly before the Ozzy’s death.

Profile Image

Dec. 27 2025, Published 1:01 p.m. ET

Jack Osbourne had the heartfelt opportunity to share the joyous news of his wife Aree’s pregnancy with his father, Ozzy Osbourne, just before the legendary rocker passed away in July.

In an interview with The Sun on Sunday, December 7, Jack announced he’s expecting his fifth child.

The couple is already parents to 3-year-old daughter Maple, and Jack shares three daughters — Pearl, 13, Andy, 10, and Minnie, 7 — with his ex-wife, Lisa Stelly.

Jack Osbourne shared that he and his wife Aree are expecting another baby.
Source: MEGA

Jack Osbourne shared that he and his wife Aree are expecting another baby.

Aree, who is currently seven months pregnant, received the good news about their second child shortly before Ozzy’s death following a long battle with Parkinson’s disease.

“I think it’s been partly a healthy distraction, partly healing – probably in that kind of ‘full cycle’ category, in a weird way,” Jack reflected.

He emphasized that the new arrival diverted some of the energy from grief and filled it with hope.

“It’s very much taken energy out of the grieving side of things and parked in a bit more hopefulness,” he added.

The media personality told his father Ozzy Osbourne the news shortly before his passing.
Source: MEGA

The media personality told his father Ozzy the news shortly before his passing.

Jack, 40, expressed both he and Aree, 34, are “super excited” about the unexpected pregnancy. “It’s definitely something that we were wanting to pursue and somehow it happened, miraculously,” he said.

The family honored Ozzy during what would have been his 77th birthday with a touching tribute at the Hollywood Walk of Fame on December 3. A beautiful floral arrangement spelling out his name adorned his star, alongside a heart-shaped display complete with white angel wings.

“We love you daddy,” read a wooden plaque signed with affection from four of his kids: Louis, Aimee, Kelly and Jack Osbourne.

The 40-year-old said the pregnancy brought healing during a painful time.
Source: MEGA

The 40-year-old said the pregnancy brought healing during a painful time.

Ozzy is remembered for his children with Sharon Osbourne — Jack and his sisters Aimee and Kelly — as well as kids Louis, Elliot and Jessica from his first marriage to Thelma Riley, which lasted from 1971 to 1982.

“I think it’s been partly a healthy distraction, partly healing – probably in that kind of ‘full cycle’ category, in a weird way,” Jack reiterated when discussing Aree's pregnancy.

Jack Osbourne said he and Aree are grateful and excited for their growing family.
Source: MEGA

Jack Osbourne said he and Aree are grateful and excited for their growing family.

In an emotional YouTube video from September, Jack reflected on his father’s legacy.

“He was deeply complicated,” he shared. “He was funny, and weird and awkward and clumsy and just hilarious and so insightful.”

“People may have thought he was checked out, but most of the time he wanted you to think he was checked out,” he noted, adding, “But he was very aware, always.”

