Jack Osbourne Claps Back at Pink Floyd Co-Founder Roger Waters for Insulting Late Ozzy: 'How Pathetic'
Jack Osbourne fiercely defended his late father, Ozzy Osbourne, after Pink Floyd co-founder Roger Waters made disrespectful comments about the rock legend.
In a fiery social media response, Jack dubbed Roger a "c---" for his remarks regarding Ozzy's music and outrageous persona.
Roger, 81, expressed his feelings about Ozzy during an appearance on The Independent Ink last month.
He remarked, "Ozzy Osbourne, who just died, bless him, in his whatever that state that he was in his whole life. We'll never know, we didn't, you know? Although he was all over the TV for hundreds of years with his idiocy and nonsense."
The musician didn't hold back when he dismissed both Ozzy's music and his legacy. "I don't care about Black Sabbath, I never did," Roger stated. "I have no interest in biting the heads of chickens or whatever they do. I couldn't care less, you know."
When the host pointed out that Ozzy actually bit off the head of a bat, Roger quipped, "That's even worse, isn't it?"
Jack learned of Roger's comments on Tuesday, September 2, and did not hesitate to respond.
"Hey @rogerwaters. F--- You," he wrote on his Instagram Stories. "How pathetic and out of touch you've become. The only way you seem to get attention these days is by vomiting out bulls--- in the press."
He concluded, "My father always thought you were a c--- — thanks for proving him right," accompanied by a clown emoji.
The Osbourne family isn't taking insults about their patriarch lightly. Jack's sister Kelly Osbourne echoed his sentiments by defending their father earlier this month against WWE star Becky Lynch, whom she called a "dirtbag" after what she perceived as disrespectful comments.
Ozzy passed away from a heart attack on July 22 at the age of 76. He battled coronary artery disease and Parkinson's disease in his later years. Jack, 39, paid tribute to his father last month, sharing never-before-seen photos of the iconic rocker.
"He was so many things to so many people, but I was so lucky and blessed to be part of a very small group that got to call him 'Dad,'" Jack wrote. "My heart is full of so much sadness and sorrow, but also so much love and gratitude. I got 14,501 days with that man and I know that is such a blessing."