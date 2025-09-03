Jack Osbourne Claps Back at Pink Floyd Co-Founder Roger Waters for Insulting Late Ozzy: 'How Pathetic'

In a fiery social media response, Jack dubbed Roger a "c---" for his remarks regarding Ozzy's music and outrageous persona.

Roger, 81, expressed his feelings about Ozzy during an appearance on The Independent Ink last month.

He remarked, "Ozzy Osbourne, who just died, bless him, in his whatever that state that he was in his whole life. We'll never know, we didn't, you know? Although he was all over the TV for hundreds of years with his idiocy and nonsense."

The musician didn't hold back when he dismissed both Ozzy's music and his legacy. "I don't care about Black Sabbath, I never did," Roger stated. "I have no interest in biting the heads of chickens or whatever they do. I couldn't care less, you know."

When the host pointed out that Ozzy actually bit off the head of a bat, Roger quipped, "That's even worse, isn't it?"