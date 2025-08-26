NEWS Kelly Osbourne Blasts WWE Star Becky Lynch for 'Disrespectful' Joke About Father Ozzy’s Death Source: MEGA Kelly Osbourne isn’t happy with WWE star Becky Lynch after the wrestler made a 'disrespectful' joke about her father Ozzy Osbourne’s death during an event. Brianna Sainez Contact us by Email Aug. 26 2025, Published 12:20 p.m. ET

Article continues below advertisement

Kelly Osbourne isn’t happy with WWE star Becky Lynch after the wrestler made an insensitive joke about her father Ozzy Osbourne’s death. “Becky Lynch you are a disrespectful dirtbag! Birmingham would not p--- on you if you were on fire,” Kelly, 40, wrote via her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, August 26. “Shame on the @wwe for allowing such things to be said about my father and his home.”

Article continues below advertisement

Kelly Osbourne Slammed Becky Lynch for Insensitive Joke

Source: @kellyosbourne/Instagram Kelly Osbourne addressed Becky Lynch's insensitive joke.

The drama began after Lynch, 38, addressed the crowd in Birmingham during a heated confrontation with Nikki Bella on Monday Night Raw on August 25. “The only good thing that came outta here died a month ago,” Becky shockingly told the audience. “But in fairness to Ozzy Osbourne, he had the good sense to move to L.A., a proper city. Because if I lived in Birmingham, I'd die too.”

Article continues below advertisement

Ozzy Osbourne Died in July

Source: MEGA Ozzy Osbourne died on July 22.

Ozzy’s family confirmed his death in a statement on July 22. The musician was 76 at the time of his passing, having battled Parkinson's for several years. “It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning," his wife, Sharon Osbourne, said in a statement with kids Aimee Osbourne, Kelly Osbourne, Jack Osbourne, and Louis Osbourne. "He was with his family and surrounded by love. We ask everyone to respect our family privacy at this time.”

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Ozzy Osbourne Was Honored in Birmingham

Source: MEGA Sharon Osbourne was visibly emotional at Ozzy Osbourne's funeral.

The Black Sabbath rocker was honored by his friends and family in a funeral procession on July 30 in Birmingham, England. The family attended a more intimate ceremony the following day. Kelly addressed fans earlier this month to share an update on how her family was coping with the death.

Kelly Osbourne Shared an Update on How Her Family's Coping

Source: MEGA Kelly Osbourne opened up about grief.