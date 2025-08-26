Kelly Osbourne Blasts WWE Star Becky Lynch for 'Disrespectful' Joke About Father Ozzy’s Death
Kelly Osbourne isn’t happy with WWE star Becky Lynch after the wrestler made an insensitive joke about her father Ozzy Osbourne’s death.
“Becky Lynch you are a disrespectful dirtbag! Birmingham would not p--- on you if you were on fire,” Kelly, 40, wrote via her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, August 26. “Shame on the @wwe for allowing such things to be said about my father and his home.”
Kelly Osbourne Slammed Becky Lynch for Insensitive Joke
The drama began after Lynch, 38, addressed the crowd in Birmingham during a heated confrontation with Nikki Bella on Monday Night Raw on August 25.
“The only good thing that came outta here died a month ago,” Becky shockingly told the audience. “But in fairness to Ozzy Osbourne, he had the good sense to move to L.A., a proper city. Because if I lived in Birmingham, I'd die too.”
Ozzy Osbourne Died in July
Ozzy’s family confirmed his death in a statement on July 22. The musician was 76 at the time of his passing, having battled Parkinson's for several years.
“It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning," his wife, Sharon Osbourne, said in a statement with kids Aimee Osbourne, Kelly Osbourne, Jack Osbourne, and Louis Osbourne. "He was with his family and surrounded by love. We ask everyone to respect our family privacy at this time.”
Ozzy Osbourne Was Honored in Birmingham
The Black Sabbath rocker was honored by his friends and family in a funeral procession on July 30 in Birmingham, England. The family attended a more intimate ceremony the following day.
Kelly addressed fans earlier this month to share an update on how her family was coping with the death.
Kelly Osbourne Shared an Update on How Her Family's Coping
"From the bottom of my heart, thank you. The love, support, and beautiful messages I've received from so many of you have truly helped carry me through the hardest moment of my life," the Fashion Police alum explained. "Every kind word, every shared memory, every bit of compassion has meant more than I can ever explain."
She continued, “Grief is strange — it sneaks up on you in waves — I will not be OK for a while — but knowing my family are not alone in our pain makes a difference. I'm holding on tight to the love, the light and the legacy left behind.”