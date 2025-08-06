NEWS Ozzy Osbourne Was 'Very Present and Coherent' During Black Sabbath's Final Show, Says Metallica Drummer: 'It Was So Warm' Source: MEGA Lars Ulrich 'hung' out with Ozzy Osbourne two weeks before his death. Rebecca Friedman Aug. 6 2025, Published 3:27 p.m. ET

Howard Stern 'Profoundly Sad' by Ozzy Osbourne's Death

Source: MEGA The Metallica drummer chatted with Ozzy Osbourne backstage at Black Sabbath's final show.

Host Howard Stern was joined by Ulrich for the special episode in an effort to pay tribute to Osbourne — one of the radio personality's favorite musicians and a longtime friend of the show. When the episode began, Stern played Osbourne's song "Mama, I’m Coming Home," as he admitted: "Ozzy’s gone and I’m profoundly sad." Calling the Prince of Darkness "one of the [most] fabulous guests" of all time, Stern invited Ulrich on the radio broadcast to give fans a glimpse inside Osbourne's last time on stage during the star-studded Back to the Beginning concert on July 5 in Birmingham, England.

Metallica Drummer Lars Ulrich Details Final Interaction With Ozzy Osbourne

Source: MEGA Lars Ulrich said he had no idea it'd be the last time he'd see Ozzy Osbourne.

Noting Ulrich always "had this complete love for Ozzy," Stern asked the Metallica drummer: "Did you have a sense he was going to be dead in a few days?" "No, no… we hung, we said hello, we hugged," Ulrich explained. "He was very eloquent and very sharp in his answer." "We were just sitting doing small talk, but it was so warm and he was very present, coherent. It was just his body that was not in good shape, but his mind… he was eloquent and talking and in the moment," the Danish musician added.

Ozzy Osbourne's Mind Was 'Sharp' 2 Weeks Before His Death

Source: MEGA Lars Ulrich was 'stunned' by Ozzy Osbourne's death.

When the show was over, Ulrich said there were no long last goodbyes, as many thought it was just the closing of Osbourne's music chapter and not his life. "Obviously it was the end of the music and the end of the live experience, but it wasn’t like… yes, he wasn’t in great shape, but nobody walked away from that three or four day weekend going, ‘that’s the last time we’ll see Ozzy,'" the "Nothing Else Matters" hitmaker admitted, calling later news of Osbourne's death "surreal" and his feelings "indescribable."

Source: MEGA Ozzy Osbourne died at age 76 on Tuesday, July 22.