Jack Osbourne Revealed Where He Stood With Rarely Seen Sister Aimee Before Ozzy's Death

In the days leading up to Ozzy Osbourne’s death, Jack Osbourne opened up about where his relationship stood with his rarely seen sister Aimee Osbourne.

Aug. 4 2025, Published 12:47 p.m. ET

“We’re not close at all,” Jack, 39, explained during a July 16 appearance on the “Disrespectfully” podcast. “We don’t have a great relationship. She’ll be the first to tell you that. So, it’s no secret.”

Aimee Osbourne Declined to Appear on 'The Osbournes'

Aimee Osbourne wanted privacy due to growing up with a well-known father.

Aimee, 41, famously moved out at 16 to avoid appearing on her family’s MTV reality show, The Osbournes, because she wanted to be an “obscure, mysterious, moody” musician, according to her younger brother.

“She deemed doing a show on MTV as low hanging fruit and she was like, ‘I’m not going to be seen riding coattails.’ That’s how she perceived it,” the Special Forces alum told hosts Katie Maloney and Dayna Kathan. “Once the show was hugely successful, I think she was like, ‘I can’t now, come on, because I don’t want to be seen even more as jumping on the bandwagon.’ So, she just dug her heels in and wanted to be relatively private and obscure.”

Jack Osbourne didn't ask Aimee Osbourne if she regretted skipping 'The Osbournes.'

Although Jack was “100 percent” happy with his time on reality TV, he admitted he never asked Aimee if she regretted skipping The Osbournes, which aired on MTV from 2002 to 2005.

“There must be a level of like, ‘My life probably would have been different than what it is if I’d have done that.’ I don’t know. I mean, I would feel like I would have regretted it,” he explained. “It was such an interesting thing to be a part of, especially [with] how much media has changed. There is just not that level of [or] kind of excitement around TV anymore like there was back then. When you had a hit TV show in the early 2000s, it was [a] game changer.”

Aimee Osbourne Is the Eldest of Ozzy and Sharon's Children

Aimee is the eldest of Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne’s three children.

Aimee is the eldest of Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne’s three children, with younger siblings Kelly Osbourne and Jack. The late rocker also shares two children, Jessica and Louis, with his ex-wife Thelma Riley, and also adopted her son, Elliot, from a previous relationship.

Aimee explained in a 2020 radio interview that she chose to stay off the show because she valued her privacy after growing up with a mega-famous musician father.

"And for me personally, and for who I am, you know, as far as morally and also just to give myself a chance to actually develop into a human being as opposed to just being remembered for being a teenager, it didn't really line up with what I saw my future as,” she explained.

Aimee Osbourne Reunited With Family for Ozzy Osbourne's Funeral

Aimee Osbourne reunited with her family for Ozzy Osbourne's funeral.

The family reunited for Ozzy’s funeral procession on July 30. Sharon, 72, was seen holding hands with daughters Aimee and Kelly, 40, during the ceremony before the rocker was laid to rest on the grounds of the family estate, according to multiple reports.

