Sharon Osbourne Breaks Down in Tears During Ozzy Osbourne's Funeral Procession in the U.K.: Watch

As the funeral procession moved through the streets of the U.K., Sharon got out of the car and examined the thousands of tributes, including cards, balloons and floral arrangements, as she honored her late husband, who died on July 22.

Once the family arrived at the Black Sabbath bench, they stopped to read some of the tributes fans had left and put down some of their own bouquets. People who were filming put down their phones and started chanting, “Ozzy.”

Despite looking sad and frail, she received support from her children, Kelly , Jack and Aimee . Fans also showed their support for the Osbourne matriarch, with one yelling out, “We love you, Sharon.”

“We can confirm that our helicopter was dispatched to provide advanced critical care at an incident near Chalfont St Giles yesterday,” a spokesperson for Thames Valley Air Ambulance said in a statement to a news outlet.

As OK! reported, Ozzy’s family shared he died “surrounded by love” at the age of 76 in late July. According to a report, paramedics fought for hours to save him.

Kelly also took to her Instagram Story to share lyrics to the song "Changes" she had dueted with her father on, writing, “I feel unhappy I am so sad. I lost the best friend I ever had.”

"It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning," his family shared in a statement as they confirmed the sad news. "He was with his family and surrounded by love. We ask everyone to respect our family privacy at this time."

In his final years, Ozzy requested to return home to the United Kingdom when he died. The hearse that carried his coffin first went by his childhood home as they made their way to the center of the town of Birmingham.

Zafar Iqbal, the Lord Mayor of Birmingham, shared, “Ozzy was more than a music legend – he was a son of Birmingham. Having recently been awarded the Freedom of the City and following his celebrated appearance at the Back to the Beginning concert at Villa Park earlier this month, it was important to the city that we support a fitting, dignified tribute ahead of a private family funeral.”

“We know how much this moment will mean to his fans,” Iqbal added. “We’re proud to host it here with his loving family in the place where it all began, and we are grateful that they have generously offered to pay to enable this to happen and support the city is giving him the farewell he deserves.”