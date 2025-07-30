Where Is Aimee Osbourne Now? Inside Why She Refused to Appear on 'The Osbournes' Show
Aimee Osbourne is known as the most private member of the Osbourne family, famously moving out at 16 after choosing not to appear on the family’s MTV reality show.
Fans are curious to know where Osbourne is today and what her relationship with her family is like.
Who Is Aimee Osbourne?
The brunette beauty is the eldest of Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne’s three children, with younger siblings Kelly and Jack Osbourne. The late Black Sabbath rocker also shares two children, Jessica and Louis, with his ex-wife Thelma Riley and adopted her son from a previous relationship, Elliot.
Following in her family’s musical footsteps, she’s the lead singer for the band ARO and co-runs the production company, Osbourne Media, with her brother Jack. She also appeared in the MTV musical adaptation of Wuthering Heights.
Is Aimee Osbourne Married?
Aimee is known to be extremely private, but she is not believed to be married.
Why Did Aimee Osbourne Refuse to Appear on ‘The Osbournes’?
Aimee knew early on that she wanted to protect her privacy after growing up with a famous father. While her family starred on The Osbournes, which aired from 2002 to 2005, Aimee instead chose to move out at a young age and not be a part of the show.
"For me, I had grown up around having a pretty well-known dad anyway, and ... I always really valued my privacy within that family,” she explained during a 2020 radio interview. "And for me personally, and for who I am, you know, as far as morally and also just to give myself a chance to actually develop into a human being as opposed to just being remembered for being a teenager, it didn't really line up with what I saw my future as.”
Aimee Osbourne Makes Rare Appearances With Her Family
Though Aimee largely stays out of the spotlight, she has occasionally been seen during low-key family outings. Most recently, she stepped out to support her loved ones at her father’s funeral procession in July 2025. The musician looked elegant and somber in a black beret and veil as she paid her final respects to Ozzy.