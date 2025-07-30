Where Is Aimee Osbourne Now? Inside Why She Refused to Appear on 'The Osbournes' Show

Aimee knew early on that she wanted to protect her privacy after growing up with a famous father. While her family starred on The Osbournes, which aired from 2002 to 2005, Aimee instead chose to move out at a young age and not be a part of the show.

"For me, I had grown up around having a pretty well-known dad anyway, and ... I always really valued my privacy within that family,” she explained during a 2020 radio interview. "And for me personally, and for who I am, you know, as far as morally and also just to give myself a chance to actually develop into a human being as opposed to just being remembered for being a teenager, it didn't really line up with what I saw my future as.”