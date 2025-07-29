Ozzy Osbourne's Rarely Seen Daughter Aimee Will Appear in Documentary About Late Rocker: 'Fans Will Be Intrigued by What She Has to Say'

"Aimee never wanted to be in the spotlight, she was never comfortable with the attention," a source told a news outlet. "However, she believed the documentary about her father’s life was a fitting way to break cover, as the special has a deep and emotive angle."

"Fans will be intrigued by what she has to say, nearly as much as learning how Ozzy coped during the latter stages of his life," the insider added, referring to his struggle with Parkinson's disease.

Aimee, 41, famously never appeared in the family's MTV reality show, The Osbournes, even though her brother Jack, 39, and sister Kelly, 40, did, launching them to fame.