Ozzy Osbourne's Rarely Seen Daughter Aimee Will Appear in Documentary About Late Rocker: 'Fans Will Be Intrigued by What She Has to Say'
Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne's rarely seen daughter Aimee will reportedly be honoring her late father by appearing in the upcoming documentary about his life and career.
The Paramount+ special, Ozzy Osbourne: No Escape From Now, had been planned for months prior to the rocker's death at age 76 on July 22.
Aimee Osbourne 'Never Wanted to Be in the Spotlight'
"Aimee never wanted to be in the spotlight, she was never comfortable with the attention," a source told a news outlet. "However, she believed the documentary about her father’s life was a fitting way to break cover, as the special has a deep and emotive angle."
"Fans will be intrigued by what she has to say, nearly as much as learning how Ozzy coped during the latter stages of his life," the insider added, referring to his struggle with Parkinson's disease.
Aimee, 41, famously never appeared in the family's MTV reality show, The Osbournes, even though her brother Jack, 39, and sister Kelly, 40, did, launching them to fame.
Sharon Osbourne Spills on the Documentary
Sharon, 72, shared a few details about the documentary earlier this year, noting it will be "an honest account of what has happened to Ozzy during the last few years."
"It shows how hard things have been for him and the courage he has shown while dealing with a number of serious health issues, including Parkinson’s. It’s about the reality of his life now," the mother-of-three spilled at the time. "We have worked with a production team we trust and have allowed them the freedom to tell the story openly. We hope that story will inspire people that are facing similar issues to Ozzy."
The work will also include interviews with his Black Sabbath bandmates.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Ozzy Osbourne Was 'Surrounded by Love' When He Passed
As OK! reported, the family confirmed the musician's passing in a joint statement, which was also signed by Ozzy's other children, Louis and Jessica, whose mom is the star's ex-wife Thelma Riley. Ozzy also adopted her son Elliot.
"It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning," their message read. "He was with his family and surrounded by love. We ask everyone to respect our family privacy at this time."
Details about Ozzy's funeral have yet to be publicly revealed, though in 2011, he said didn't want his ceremony to be a "mope fest."
"It’s worth remembering that a lot of people see nothing but misery their whole lives. So by any measure, most of us in this country — especially rockstars like me — are very lucky. That’s why I don’t want my funeral to be sad," he explained. "I want it to be a time to say 'thanks.'"