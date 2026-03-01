or
Jack Schlossberg Shares His Sister Tatiana's Last Words to Him Before Her Tragic Death: 'No One Knew Me Better'

image of Jack Schlossberg, inset of Tatiana
Source: MEGA

Jack Schlossberg candidly shared his sister Tatiana's last words before she died in December 2025.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

March 1 2026, Published 6:13 p.m. ET

Jack Schlossberg got candid about one of the last conversations he had with his late sister, Tatiana, before she passed away.

Tatiana died on December 30, 2025, at the age of 35 — just over a month after she announced she was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia.

Jack Schlossberg Opened Up About His Dear Late Sister Tatiana

Source: @CBSSunday/X

Jack Schlossberg got candid about one of the last conversations he had with his late sister.

On March 1, the grandson of John F. Kennedy and Jackie Kennedy Onassis revealed during a CBS News Sunday Morning interview that his sister spoke to him about his campaign to run as the Democratic candidate to represent New York's 12th congressional district in the upcoming U.S. House of Representatives election.

“I can tell you now that she’s still rooting for us," he said when he was asked if Tatiana would support his political work.

Tatiana Schlossberg Died in December 2025

Source: @jfklibraryfdn/Instagram

Tatiana Schlossberg died at the age of 35 from leukemia.

“The last thing that she said to me was, ‘You better win,’" Jack stated. "No one knew me better, and I knew no one better than her.”

The JFK Library Foundation shared the news of the journalist's passing in a heartfelt tribute on social media last year.

"Our beautiful Tatiana passed away this morning. She will always be in our hearts," the post read, which was also signed by “George, Edwin and Josephine Moran, Ed, Caroline, Jack, Rose and Rory.”

The Journalist Publicly Revealed Her Cancer in a Moving Essay

image of Jack Schlossberg and Caroline Kennedy
Source: MEGA

Jack Schlossberg is the grandson of JFK and the son of Caroline Kennedy.

Jack and Tatiana are the children of artist Edwin Schlossberg and JFK's daughter Caroline Kennedy.

Tatiana wrote a deeply personal essay for The New Yorker in November 2025, where she publicly revealed her illness. She first noted that she got her diagnosis after she gave birth to her second child in May 2024.

“A few hours later, my doctor noticed that my blood count looked strange. A normal white-blood-cell count is around four to eleven thousand cells per microliter. Mine was a hundred and thirty-one thousand cells per microliter,” the environmental reporter penned.

image of Tatiana Schlossberg and Caroline Kennedy
Source: MEGA

Tatiana Schlossberg opened up about her illness in a poignant essay last year.

Tatiana, who had been married to husband George Moran since 2017, added: "I could not be cured by a standard course."

The author stated she had underwent chemotherapy treatment while also having a bone marrow transplant during her hospitalization.

"For my whole life, I have tried to be good, to be a good student and a good sister and a good daughter, and to protect my mother and never make her upset or angry," she mourned. "Now I have added a new tragedy to her life, to our family’s life, and there’s nothing I can do to stop it."

