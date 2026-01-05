or
Tatiana Schlossberg's Loved Ones Gather at Intimate Funeral in NYC as Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Is Excluded From Ceremony

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. did not attend Tatiana Schlossberg's funeral in NYC on Monday, January 5.

Jan. 5 2026, Updated 2:35 p.m. ET

Tatiana Schlossberg's friends and family members are saying their final goodbye to the late writer after she passed away on December 30, 2025, at age 35.

On Monday, January 5, her parents, Caroline Kennedy and Edwin Schlossberg, were seen arriving to the Church of St. Ignatius of Loyola in New York City.

Also in attendance was Tatiana's husband, George Moran, and their two kids, and the late mom-of-two's siblings, Rose and Jack Schlossberg.

Stars Gather at Tatiana Schlossberg's Funeral

Tatiana Schlossberg's funeral was held on Monday, January 5, in New York City.

David Letterman, fashioner designer Carolina Herrera — who made Tatiana's wedding dress — Kerry Kennedy and Joe Kennedy III were also seen at the Upper East Side establishment.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. was allegedly not invited to the ceremony, as OK! previously reported.

"The family made that decision intentionally," a source told Rob Shuter's Substack of Tatiana's "deeply protective" parents. "They are trying to shield the kids and manage their grief without extra public scrutiny or controversy."

"It’s all about keeping the family unit intact and protected," the insider added.

Tatiana Schlossberg Criticized RFK Jr.

Tatiana Schlossberg publicly condemned RFK Jr.'s health policy decisions.

Tatiana was also an outspoken critic of RFK Jr., as when she publicly revealed her acute myeloid leukemia diagnosis in a November 2025 essay for The New Yorker, she took aim at his decisions.

"As I spent more and more of my life under the care of doctors, nurses, and researchers striving to improve the lives of others, I watched as Bobby cut nearly a half billion dollars for research into mRNA vaccines, technology that could be used against certain cancers," she wrote.

Inside Tatiana Schlossberg's Cancer Diagnosis

A source claimed the late journalist's 'protective' parents didn't invite Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to the ceremony.

Tatiana was first diagnosed in May 2024 after giving birth to her second child.

"My doctor noticed that my blood count looked strange. A normal white-blood-cell count is around four to eleven thousand cells per microliter. Mine was a hundred and thirty-one thousand cells per microliter," she recalled in her essay. "It could just be something related to pregnancy and delivery, the doctor said, or it could be leukemia."

She underwent chemotherapy, a trial and a bone marrow transplant to try and extend her life for as long as possible.

Tatiana Schlossberg welcomed two children with husband George Moran.

Tatiana's death was confirmed by the JFK Library Foundation's Instagram account.

"Our beautiful Tatiana passed away this morning. She will always be in our hearts," the caption's upload read alongside a photo of the journalist smiling on a boat out in the water.

