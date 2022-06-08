'General Hospital' Star Jack Wagner's Son Harrison's Body Set To Be Released By Medical Examiners
Medical examiners have completed the autopsy on Harrison Wagner and his body is expected to be released to his family very soon as they await the full results, Radar first reported.
Jack Wagner and his wife, Kristina Wagner, are grieving the loss of their 27-year-old son after he was found dead in a parking lot in Los Angeles on Monday, June 6.
While the initial autopsy is complete, Radar reported toxicology results generally take between four and six weeks to come back. Until then, his mysterious death will likely remain an open investigation.
Harrison's cause of death is currently labeled as "deferred" as the forensic examiner is "requesting more investigation into the death, including additional studies. Once the tests/studies come back, the doctor evaluates the case again and makes the cause of death determination."
Although little is known about what happened to Harrison at this point, OK! previously reported that Jack spoke out in the past about his son's struggles with addiction.
"I fear for my youngest son's safety. Harrison has struggled [with] drugs & alcohol just as I did when I was younger. He's relapsed & is MIA 5 days," the Melrose Place actor tweeted back in 2016.
The following day, he gave fans an update on his son, tweeting: "Harrisons been in touch, he's 21 & in charge of his life, ty for the [love] & prayers, please continue to share your struggles, it helps us all."
Harrison passed away just over two weeks after sharing his final Instagram post, a picture of himself captioned: "Focus. YOU are left with YOU and your thoughts."
His parents, Jack and Kristina, tied the knot in 1993 and divorced in 2006. Together, they shared Harrison, 27, and Peter, 31. Jack also has a daughter, Kerry, from another relationship. He met his daughter for the first time in 2011 when she was 23-years-old.