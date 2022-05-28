Ray Liotta Fondly Remembered By Restaurant Where He Ate 2 Days Before His Death

'FULL HOUSE' STAR JOHN STAMOS SHARES LAST TEXT MESSAGE HE RECEIVED FROM TAYLOR HAWKINS AS LATE FOO FIGHTERS DRUMMER’S CASKET ARRIVES IN LOS ANGELES

As OK! previously reported, Liotta was in the Dominican Republic filming Dangerous Waters at the time of his passing. His cause of death is still being investigated, but is not currently believed to be foul play.

"I’m absolutely shocked and devastated by the sudden, unexpected death of Ray Liotta," famed director Martin Scorsese penned in a heartfelt statement. "He was so uniquely gifted, so adventurous, so courageous as an actor."

"Playing Henry Hill in ‘Good Fellas’ was a tall order, because the character had so many different facets, so many complicated layers, and Ray was in almost every scene of a long, tough shoot," he continued of one of Liotta's most famous roles. "He absolutely amazed me, and I’ll always be proud of the work we did together on that picture. My heart goes out to his loved ones, and it aches for his loss, way too early."