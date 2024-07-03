OK Magazine
'We’re Destroying The Show': Jackie Goldschneider Claims 'RHONJ' Is 'Toxic'

Jul. 3 2024, Published 4:02 p.m. ET

This season of The Real Housewives of New Jersey has been particularly dark and will culminate in a fight so bad that Bravo decided to cancel the reunion due to this group not being able to move forward together.

Recently, OK! spoke exclusively to former full-time RHONJ star Jackie Goldschneider, who now is a friend on the show, to get her thoughts on how the series is being destroyed due to things that cast members are putting out about one another in the press and on social media.

Jackie Goldschneider explained that 'RHONJ' has gotten 'so toxic.'

When OK! started asking Goldschneider our questions, she was very sincere that she wanted to make one thing clear off the bat: “I think that social media and the way we talk about each other and everything surrounding this show has gotten so toxic,” Goldschneider shared. “Aside from the show itself — the way we’re talking about each other has gotten so dark and so toxic, and I can’t complain about that if I’m contributing to it.”

Jackie Goldschneider explained that she doesn't want to talk badly about her 'RHONJ' costars anymore.

“I have committed that I am not saying a bad word about any of my castmates anymore, and I think that… moving forward with respect for everybody is how I would like to proceed,” Goldschneider continued. “I think that basically it's all gone too far, and that we're just really every day destroying the show more and more by tearing each other apart in the press. So, I'm not going to do that anymore.”

Jackie Goldschneider claimed she felt it was the right move to cancel the 'RHONJ' reunion.

In the vein of the toxicity of the show, Goldschneider gave insight into the canceled reunion. “I think that was the right move,” Goldscheider explained. “I think it would just have been everybody yelling at everybody. I think there's no way that right now, Margaret Josephs and Teresa Giudice are making up. I don't think anybody's making up right now. It would just have been all of us sitting there yelling at each other.”

Jackie Goldschneider explained that everyone on the 'RHONJ' cast is 'so angry' right now.

Goldschneider continued: “I think that everybody is so angry right now. I don't even know if this group can ever move forward. But it certainly wouldn't be at a sit-down reunion where everyone's all fired up.” Goldscneider wrapped with re-iterating that “tearing each other apart… it’s gonna make this show even darker, and if we want this show to come back, we have to start being a little nicer.”

