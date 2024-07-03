'We’re Destroying The Show': Jackie Goldschneider Claims 'RHONJ' Is 'Toxic'

This season of The Real Housewives of New Jersey has been particularly dark and will culminate in a fight so bad that Bravo decided to cancel the reunion due to this group not being able to move forward together.

Recently, OK! spoke exclusively to former full-time RHONJ star Jackie Goldschneider, who now is a friend on the show, to get her thoughts on how the series is being destroyed due to things that cast members are putting out about one another in the press and on social media.